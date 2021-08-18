Cancel
Kentuckians hesitant or resistant to COVID-19 vaccines cite worry about side effects, and distrust of government and the vaccines

By Editorial Comics
spencermagnet.com
 8 days ago

Kentuckians’ lack of vaccination for the coronavirus stems mainly from worries about side effects, distrust of the vaccines and government. They’re also waiting to see if the vaccines are safe, and some people think they don’t need to be vaccinated. Those were the main reasons mentioned by Kentuckians responding to...

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
Public Healththeurbannews.com

Why Blacks Can’t Hesitate to Get the Covid-19 Vaccine

If you feel as if you’re getting whiplash from all of the confusing advisories and directives concerning Covid-19, and especially the now-dominant Delta variant, you’re not alone. But one fact remains clear: if you or yours remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus in any form, the risk, doctors and health officials...
Public HealthPosted by
FITSNews

Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: It’s Not Just The MAGA ‘Rubes’

One of the most bizarre disconnects in the debate over Covid-19 vaccinations is the perceived hesitancy/ refusal of so-called “MAGA” disciples – i.e. supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump – to get their shots. The debate over this hesitancy/ refusal jumped to a higher energy level on Thursday following the death of Pressley Stutts, a tea party leader from the Palmetto Upstate who passed away after a three-week battle with the delta variant of the virus.
Healthdailybruin.com

Researchers affirm importance of combating vaccine hesitancy, easing worries

Few members of the UCLA community have sought COVID-19 vaccine exemptions, but university researchers continue to emphasize the importance of combating vaccine hesitancy. On July 15, the University of California mandated all faculty, students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the start of fall 2021, as multiple vaccines await full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Compliance with this policy is required by Sept. 9, two weeks before the first day of fall instruction.
U.S. PoliticsWLOX

Fear, mistrust of government blamed for vaccination hesitancy

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The debate over COVID-19 vaccines has brought out strong emotions from people both for and against the shot. But for many people, the decision to avoid the vaccine doesn’t have a simple explanation. There are numerous reasons why people won’t get vaccinated, despite the numbers being...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

US government expands COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expanded its COVID-19 vaccine requirements today, and now employees, volunteers, and contractors have 8 weeks to get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, not just Title 38 employees. "We're now including most [Veterans Health Administration] employees and volunteers and contractors in the vaccine...
Lincoln County, NVlccentral.com

Opinion: COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective

I hope that this article can answer some questions for those of you who have yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the third article I’ve written on this subject. First, let’s look at reasons you may not want the vaccine:. “I don’t want the vaccine if it’s being...
Montana StateStamford Advocate

Montana law contradicts CDC quarantine recommendations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana law is limiting health departments’ ability to issue quarantine orders as it sees a wave of COVID-19 cases threatening the state’s health care system. The law passed by the GOP-dominated Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte last spring bans discrimination based on...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fortune

What side effects can you expect from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. COVID vaccine boosters are now a reality in America. Under a new Biden administration coronavirus immunization plan announced Aug. 18, COVID-19 boosters would be made available to all fully vaccinated U.S. adults who are at least eight months out from getting their second dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's mRNA-based jabs beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending regulatory blessings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The policy regarding potential boosters for those who received one dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot, which relies on a different kind of technology, is still under review. The FDA and CDC already green-lit the first batch of COVID booster shots for some fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 13, albeit for a tiny slice of the American populace who have compromised immune systems.
Public HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

Mayo reports declining COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Mayo Clinic researchers are reporting a "pronounced reduction" this summer in the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at preventing coronavirus infections, but still a high level of protection against severe illnesses and hospitalizations. Examining records for 25,000 vaccinated and unvaccinated Mayo patients in Minnesota, the researchers reported 76% effectiveness...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Glenwood, MNPope County Tribune

Uncertain about the COVID-19 vaccine?

GRHS medical staff are confident, and here’s why…. Having questions about the COVID-19 vaccines is good. It’s normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Getting informed about COVID-19 vaccines is an important step to help stop this pandemic. “As healthcare providers, we would not have gotten the vaccine...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.

