Kentuckians hesitant or resistant to COVID-19 vaccines cite worry about side effects, and distrust of government and the vaccines

COVID vaccine boosters are now a reality in America. Under a new Biden administration coronavirus immunization plan announced Aug. 18, COVID-19 boosters would be made available to all fully vaccinated U.S. adults who are at least eight months out from getting their second dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's mRNA-based jabs beginning the week of Sept. 20, pending regulatory blessings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The policy regarding potential boosters for those who received one dose of Johnson & Johnson's shot, which relies on a different kind of technology, is still under review. The FDA and CDC already green-lit the first batch of COVID booster shots for some fully vaccinated Americans on Aug. 13, albeit for a tiny slice of the American populace who have compromised immune systems.