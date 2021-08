The trouble with running a successful business in the digital age is figuring out a cohesive method of keeping up with your competition. As more and more people create startups, the marketplace has become oversaturated with countless companies offering the exact same services and products. Being able to rise above the rest and see the level of recognition you’re after for your work takes time, research, and more than a little bit of luck. This shouldn’t discourage you, however. There are solutions that you can look over to improve your status.