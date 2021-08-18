Cancel
Cell Phones

Apple Watch 7 renders show that it might be inspired by the iPhone 12

By James Rogerson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the Apple Watch 7 likely launching in September alongside the iPhone 13, we haven’t seen many leaked images of it yet, but a bunch more have now emerged. Shared by 91Mobiles and apparently obtained from ‘industry sources’, these renders show flat sides in place of the rounded sides found on the Apple Watch 6. That’s a similar change to what we’ve seen the iPhone range go through in the move from the iPhone 11 to the iPhone 12.

