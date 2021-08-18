Bengals ‘very pleased’ with defensive performance in preseason opener

Chase failed to record a reception on three targets in Friday's preseason game against Washington. All three targets hit Chase in the hands, and two of his targets should have been converted to catches on a fairly routine basis. While it's not the performance Chase desired, he'll continue to get plenty of opportunities after being selected fifth overall by the Bengals in the 2021 draft. Chase's college production indicates that he has the talent to excel in the pros, though his inconsistency could lead to a slow start to his rookie campaign. This falls in line with earlier reports from training camp, which suggested that Chase had struggled to both create separation and consistently catch the ball in practice.