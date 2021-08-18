Bengals ‘very pleased’ with defensive performance in preseason opener
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals defense shined early in training camp, and that carried over to the first preseason game of the year as well. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was all smiles talking about the highlights of Saturday’s 19-14 win against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bengals finished with four sacks, including two in one series against Tom Brady, and three takeaways, while limiting Tampa Bay to 29 yards rushing.www.springfieldnewssun.com
