Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Designers and architects redesign the Louis Vuitton trunk for Louis 200

By Alice Finney
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo hundred creatives, including architect Sou Fujimoto and designer Samuel Ross, have reinterpreted the classic Louis Vuitton trunk in celebration of what would have been the fashion designer's 200th birthday. The creatives were given free rein to redesign the trunk as part of Louis 200, an initiative that was launched...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jeff Koons
Person
Peter Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Fashion Designer#Fashion House#French#Japanese#House N#Monogram#Oled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Gadget Flow

Louis Vuitton Horizon—the ultimate speaker for fashion lovers

It’s always fun to see companies previously unassociated with the tech world putting their own spin on things. Sometimes it results in tastelessly gimmicky dust collectors. Other times it leads to stimulatingly unique gadgetry. Louis Vuitton is one such brand seeking to put its name in the game. The company, known for its handbags and fashion items, has occasionally enjoyed dabbling in the hybridization of tech and style. Their latest attempt at this branches into the audio category. Behold the LV Horizon Light Up Speaker, a product with prominent designer looks and a hefty designer price tag. Let’s take a look at this intriguing speaker and see what makes it special.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

You're Not Supposed To Drink Coffee Out of This Louis Vuitton Cup

Louis Vuitton has released two accessories which were revealed earlier this year on its Fall/Winter 2021 runway by Virgil Abloh. The first design is a coffee-cup-shaped pouch adorned with LV’s signature monogram all over. The brown-and-beige item is contrasted with Louis Vuitton branding in white, while the mini bag is kept together with a white “lid” with zip fastening. The piece comes with a detachable shoulder strap that can be adjusted in length for different looks.
Retailexecutivetraveller.com

Louis Vuitton travel retail store to give Sydney Airport a luxe edge

Sydney Airport is betting that the return of overseas travel across 2022 will be accompanied by a surge in duty-free shopping, and it'll be ready to satisfy that pent-up demand with a revamped luxury retail precinct located at the heart of the T1 international terminal. Louis Vuitton will take pride...
Bicycleshypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Enlists Maison TAMBOITE For a Monogram-Embossed Bicycle Collection

Has teamed up with Maison TAMBOITE, an artisanal, Paris-based bike-maker, to craft a selection of fashion-punched two-wheelers. Under the moniker “Louis Vuitton Bike,” the collaboration sees a blending of both Maisons’ penchant for leather craftsmanship and woodwork across two new models: the “Closed Frame” and the “Step-Through.” The former enlists monogram perforations on the leather saddle, contrast edge-painting on the handles and a functional luggage rack, while the latter employs cranksets shaped like monogram flowers, a charming front basket and a frame adorned with Louis Vuitton’s signature branding.
Cell Phonespocketgamer.biz

Louis Vuitton's mobile NFT game hits 500,000 downloads in first week

Fashion brand Louis Vuitton's experiment in mobile games and NFTs appears to be paying off as the title has already been downloaded over 500,000 times. According to App Annie data, the iOS-only release - known as Louis The Game - has reached the half a million milestone in its first week of being live.
Beauty & Fashionmanofmany.com

$3,000 Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup is For Serious Coffee Snobs

Over the years, we’ve seen the fashion house push the limits of what is socially acceptable and physically possible in fashion, but the new USD$2,345 (AUD$3,200) Louis Vuitton Coffee Cup Pouch is toying with the idea of what is fiscally responsible. Unveiled as part of the Virgil Abloh’s Everyday LV Fall/Winter 2021-22 show, the LV Coffee Cup takes the monogram bag to new levels. Small, stocky and entirely devoid of any function, the new accessory is hard to justify, but who cares?
Interior DesignDezeen

Ten minimalist bedrooms designed for serene sleep

For our latest lookbook, we have selected ten minimalist bedrooms from the Dezeen archive designed to provide an undisturbed night's sleep. These spartan but stylish bedrooms show how a clean, minimalist interior can create the ultimate space for relaxation. With neutral and muted colours, organic materials and geometric shapes, the...
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Luxury Parisian Bicycles

Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Maison TAMBOITE, an artisanal Parisian bike-maker, to release the 'Louis Vuitton Bike.' The new collaboration perfectly blends Mason's leather craftsmanship and woodwork with Louis Vuitton's iconic logo and branding. The bike is currently being offered in two models. The 'Closed Frame'...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Wait, You’ve Never Heard of (Di)vision? | Highsnobiety

"The Wave" is a series spotlighting the cutting edge brands we’ve got our eye on and who are redefining our world. A fresh celebration of what comes next, from us to you. I first crossed direct paths with (Di)vision in 2019. Back then, I met with the brand’s co-founder Simon Wick in Copenhagen between shows at the city’s bi-annual fashion week. Outside of a local cafe, Wick ​— who founded the brand with his sister Nanna — pulled up with model and artist Anton Thiemke and Kasper Nielsen, founder of jewelry brand HANREJ who showed off the new tattoos they inked each other with a few days prior. Sarah Dahl and Nina Marker, both models themselves and partners of Wick and Thiemke, joined shortly after.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

These Designer Bags Are Small, But They're Worth Every Penny

“Can you even fit anything in that bag?” That is the question friends, strangers, and even my partner have asked me when I’m donning one of my favorite mini designer bags. As an avid collector of mini bags, I’m well aware that this particular handbag trend requires a commitment to minimalism and even impracticality at times. Yes, there are more functional bags like clutches and oversize totes, but I don’t care. It’s not about function for me; it’s about fashion. Denying a mini designer bag because of its size is like trying to relinquish the very grip it has on the celeb set and mere mortals alike. From the ready-to-wear collections of designers like Telfar and Jacquemus to recent red carpets (think Lizzo wearing a tiny Valentino bag at the 2019 American Music Awards), it’s evident that, though it may be physically minuscule, this bag trend is having a major moment.
Visual ArtDezeen

Ten impressive architectural viewpoints designed to stand out

Architectural viewpoints have been in the news lately with the opening of BIG's helical Marsk Tower and controversy surrounding MVRDV's Marble Arch Mound and Thomas Heatherwick's Vessel. Here are 10 impressive lookouts from Dezeen's archive. Engineering studio Close to Bone created an 11.5-metre-high cantilevered staircase as a unique viewpoint in...
Austin, TXPosted by
CultureMap Austin

Esteemed jewelry designer opens gem of a flagship boutique on South Congress

Award-winning experimental jewelry designer Nak Armstrong has embellished Austin with his crown jewel — his first flagship store — now open on South Congress Avenue. The new store, which was three years in the making, is located at 1011 S. Congress Ave. at the Music Lane development, next to SoHo House. It will showcase the designer’s eponymous collection, along with his newly released line, Nakard.
EconomyDezeen

ConForm Architects creates "homely" office in brutalist Smithson Tower

ConForm Architects has completed a "homely" office for a financial firm on the 11th floor of the recently refurbished Smithson Tower, the brutalist complex designed by Alison and Peter Smithson in the early 1960s. Formerly known as the Economist Building – and home to the publication of the same name...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Female Streetwear Designer Is Suing Off-White for Allegedly Stealing Her Designs

Walker Wear’s April Walker is taking legal action against Virgil Abloh’s Off-White brand. In a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Friday, the streetwear brand founder claimed that Abloh’s label committed federal and state trademark infringement, unfair competition and unfair business practices. According to the suit, Off-White is selling a $2,234 bomber jacket at Saks Fifth Avenue and Farfetch.com that features a design mark “that is virtually identical” to a design often used by Walker Wear — the WW XXL Athletic mark design. The “streetwear-style jacket” includes two Silver W’s on a dark background, which the complaint alleges...
New York City, NYTrendHunter.com

Art Museum-Designed Apparel

MoMA Design Store, the retail brand belonging to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has teamed up with MEDICOM TOY and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to release a new collaborative apparel line titled Team-MoMA.'. Warm and cozy looks highlight the new collection, which comes just in time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy