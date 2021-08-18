Designers and architects redesign the Louis Vuitton trunk for Louis 200

“Can you even fit anything in that bag?” That is the question friends, strangers, and even my partner have asked me when I’m donning one of my favorite mini designer bags. As an avid collector of mini bags, I’m well aware that this particular handbag trend requires a commitment to minimalism and even impracticality at times. Yes, there are more functional bags like clutches and oversize totes, but I don’t care. It’s not about function for me; it’s about fashion. Denying a mini designer bag because of its size is like trying to relinquish the very grip it has on the celeb set and mere mortals alike. From the ready-to-wear collections of designers like Telfar and Jacquemus to recent red carpets (think Lizzo wearing a tiny Valentino bag at the 2019 American Music Awards), it’s evident that, though it may be physically minuscule, this bag trend is having a major moment.