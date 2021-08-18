Shein's secrets to achieve success in ecommerce and perhaps to unseat Inditex

In the few analyzes of the case, they limit it to a simple factor: low-priced clothing . Is price really the only factor to consider? Of course, it is a very important one, but as entrepreneurs we must keep in mind other highly relevant ones, such as the consumer, the pandemic, the type of application, marketing and the business model. If the price were the reason that the Chinese company had a turnover of only 10 billion dollars last year, according to LatePost, why would the “paca” clothing (brand clothing brought from the United States to Mexico and sold in the flea markets) does not reach those numbers?