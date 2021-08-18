Building Permits: Nine new Beard Investments houses set for North Washington
The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $439,515 during the month of July. Beard Investments received nine of the permits for $45,000 each for a total of $405,000. It will build nine additional housing units off North Washington Street, across the street from College View Baptist Church. The permits were issued July 29 for the following street addresses on North Washington: 2116, 2118, 2134, 2136, 2138, 2140, 2142, 2144 and 2146.www.magnoliareporter.com
