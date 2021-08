What We’re Saying: We can all agree that Hiroshi Fujiwara's fragment has had a great year, offering his seal of approval to some of Nike's most desirable silhouettes, including the Dunk. You might have missed your chance on the last fragment x Nike Dunk High, but that won't stop you from trying for this one. As if the Bejing Dunk High, Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Highs, and Lows weren't enough, we've still got the collaborative LDWaffle with sacai and another Dunk to look forward to.