Genoa Township, MI

Group Protests Against Invasive Mute Swan Control Program

whmi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of around 20 carried signs and protested outside before Monday night’s Genoa Township board meeting against a state program related to mute swan management. After increasing reports about significant problems on Crooked Lake and increasing incidents and attacks, the township board approved a resolution in July to allow residents on lakes the ability to more easily petition the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It operates a management and control program and issues permits to remove mute swans and/or their nests and eggs.

