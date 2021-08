The world of Doctor Who was hit with a surprising update last month, with news of the exit of current series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall. While it's anyone's guess as to who will step into those roles in front of and behind the camera, that hasn't stopped an array of fancasts or suggestions from coming to light — and apparently, Whoopi Goldberg is among them. The EGOT winner has reportedly approached the producers of the BBC series about taking the role, and although she admits she's not the right fit, she would love to have it happen in some way.