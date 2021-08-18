Elementary calcium release events in the skeletal muscle cells of the honey bee Apis mellifera
Calcium sparks are involved in major physiological and pathological processes in vertebrate muscles but have never been characterized in invertebrates. Here, dynamic confocal imaging on intact skeletal muscle cells isolated enzymatically from the adult honey bee legs allowed the first spatio-temporal characterization of subcellular calcium release events (CREs) in an insect species. The frequency of CREs, measured in x–y time lapse series, was higher than frequencies usually described in vertebrates. Honey bee CREs had a larger spatial spread at half maximum than their vertebrate counterparts and a slightly ellipsoidal shape, two characteristics that may be related to ultrastructural features specific to invertebrate cells. In line-scan experiments, the histogram of CREs’ duration followed a bimodal distribution, supporting the existence of both sparks and embers. Unlike in vertebrates, embers and sparks had similar amplitudes, a difference that could be related to genomic differences and/or excitation–contraction coupling specificities in honey bee skeletal muscle fibres. The first characterization of CREs from an arthropod which shows strong genomic, ultrastructural and physiological differences with vertebrates may help in improving the research field of sparkology and more generally the knowledge in invertebrates cell Ca2+ homeostasis, eventually leading to a better understanding of their roles and regulations in muscles but also the myotoxicity of new insecticides targeting ryanodine receptors.www.nature.com
