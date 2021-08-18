Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

As Their Wells Dry Up, California’s Small Farms Seek Emergency Relief

By Greta Moran
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the base of the Smith Mountain in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Rebecca and Tory Torosian own a small farm known for its citrus and stone fruit. In the summer, they usually irrigate primarily with runoff from the Kings River, by way of a canal. But this year, as California contends with a historic drought, the irrigation district did not run any water, cutting them off. In turn, the Torosians decided to stop irrigating their citrus trees—five acres of oranges, mandarins, and grapefruit they’ve cultivated for years. And without irrigation, the trees won’t make it through the long, hot dry season.

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Industry
City
Madera, CA
City
Tulare, CA
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Scarcity#Small Farm#Water Management#Their Wells Dry Up#Torosians#The Community Alliance#Family Farmers#Caff#Towers#Assembly#Senate#Administration#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy