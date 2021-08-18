“Spider-Man: Far from Home” screens for free this weekend
Spider Man: Far from Home, the last in the Spider-Man series, is the adventure/fantasy movie playing at the Many Community Center on Saturday, August 21. “The movie is free, the concessions are free, and there are some great door prizes for kids. I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night in Many,” said Mary Brocato, chairperson of the Many Cultural District Advisory Committee that hosts Movies in Many.www.sabinetoday.com
