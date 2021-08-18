Power of the presses again trumps the press

SHEPHERDSVILLE – I’ve had to write this before and each time I write it, it is not good news. But, the power of the presses always trumps the power of the press. After over 30 years, since the newspaper shifted to a twice weekly publication schedule, Friday night football games have always appeared in the Monday edition. Yes, it took some late hours on Fridays for the Sports Editor and Editor Tom Barr the past five years when production shifted to the Elizabethtown plant with Saturday morning deadlines. But we made it.