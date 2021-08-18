Big senior class fuels high BC expectations

SHEPHERDSVILLE – With 19 seniors, the most in Matt Kuehn’s six seasons at the helm, the Bullitt Central Cougars have high expectations for the upcoming season. However, first the team has to start the season. On Monday, Kuehn got word from Warren Central, that they could not play on Friday due to Covid issues. Yes, this season, it could be a forfeit win for the Cougars, but Kuehn was hopeful that he could find an opponent in the next few days to play on Friday.