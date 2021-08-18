Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mrs. Reba Jackson Shoemake

smithcountyinsider.com
 8 days ago

Mrs. Reba Jackson Shoemake, age 83 of Club Springs, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Mrs. Shoemake was born August 19, 1937 in Buffalo Valley, TN, a daughter of the late Horace Jackson and Euraleen Whitehead Jackson. She married Charles Layton Shoemake on December 24, 1952 and he preceded her in death on July 14, 1992. Mrs. Shoemake was also preceded in death by Daughter; Patricia Jean Shoemake in November of 1957, Brothers; Joyce Rittenberry, John Rittenberry, and Euell Jackson and Sisters; Joyce Bogle, Mildred Allen, Ruby Phillips, Helen Leazenby, and Evelyn Down, and grandson-in-law; Steven Riddle.

smithcountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mildred Allen
Person
Deborah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brothers#Dana Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Palmyra, INCorydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jones

Robert and Shirley Hess Jones of Palmyra will celebrate their ruby wedding anniversary with a private celebration with immediate family. They were married Aug. 28, 1981, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bradford. The Revs. Albert Diezman and Tom Smith officiated. Robert is a farmer and businessman, and Shirley has...
Salem, INCorydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Lang

Larry and Darlene Rudolph Lang of Salem, formerly of Pekin, recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with a dinner with immediate family at The Destinations in Harristown followed by an intimate reception at the home of their youngest daughter, Ruth Ann Green of Pekin. There was also a drive-by parade for them.
ObituariesHudson Star-Observer

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Happy 60th Mr. and Mrs. Lindemann

Gene and Judy Lindemann of Temple celebrated their 60th anniversary with a dinner hosted by their children at the home of Jon Paul and Lana Lindemann in Salado. Judy Adams of Brownwood married Eugene Lindemann of Brownwood on Aug. 5, 1961, in the home of the bride’s parents. Dr. John Stevens, assistant president of Abilene Christian College and cousin of the bride, performed the ceremony.
Decatur, TXWCMessenger.com

Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Bennett

Dr. Holly Ann Harrison, daughter of Dr. Glen and Shelly Harrison of Decatur, married Jacob Alan Bennett, son of Tim and Sharon Bennett of Grand Ledge, Mich., on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Glacier National Park in West Glacier, Mont. Frank Shaft, cousin of the groom, officiated the double ring...
Decatur, TXWCMessenger.com

Mr. and Mrs. Eric Gage

Morgan Kyler Millican of Decatur, daughter of Robin and Billy Stout of Decatur and Terry and Amanda Millican of Krum, married Eric Wilson Gage, son of Brent and Clyde’ette Gage, all of Decatur on Friday, June 4, 2021, at The Nest at Ruth Farms in Ponder. The bride was escorted...
Ramsey, INCorydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. John Culbertson

John and Annette Culbertson of Ramsey will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 14, 1971, at Bowman United Methodist Church. Don Meggers officiated. They have four children, Scott Culbertson, Robert Culbertson, Jalonda Blandford and Joel Culbertson. They also have six grandchildren.
Newport News, VATheInterMountain.com

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Elbon

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Elbon, will be observing their 60th wedding anniversary today, Aug. 21, 2021. Joe and Carol were married in 1961, just before Joe was drafted into the Army, where he was stationed at the Fort Eustis Army base, in Newport News, Virginia. Joseph worked as a mechanic...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Mr. and Mrs. Bennett

Larry and Nancy Bennett were married Aug. 20, 1971, and resided in New York City until moving to Crawfordsville in 1995. They will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house 5-8 p.m. Saturday in Whitlock Hall of St John’s Church. The event is hosted by their daughter, Madeleine. All friends are welcome, with a special toast at 6 p.m.
ObituariesRiver Falls Journal

Margaret “Maggie” Harris

Maggie P Harris was born to a very young, sixteen year old mother, whom herself had married young to escape an abusive home. She was born in June 30, 1961 in the town of Danbury, Connecticut, where she spent the first part of her childhood. However, by the age of one she contracted polio, an illness that she survived, but it tragically left her with little use of right leg. As a result she required a brace to walk for the rest of her life. In spite of this she enjoyed playing various sports growing up, and was known for being a tom-boy. When she learned to drive she refused to park in handicap spaces, and would often shoot a little side-eye at anyone who was not overtly disabled that she spotted parking in one.
Corydon, INCorydon Democrat

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Purvis

Larry and Virginia (Sue) Monroe Purvis of Corydon will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary. They were married Aug. 28, 1971, at the Corydon Baptist Church. They have two sons, Josh Purvis of Corydon and Jason Taylor of Fishers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy