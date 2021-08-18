Mrs. Virginia Smith Bennett
Mrs. Virginia Smith Bennett, known by many as Granny B, age 98 of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Mrs. Virginia was born October 25, 1922 in Gordonsville, TN, a daughter of the late Alvin Smith and Pannie Lancaster Smith. She married Clarence Bennett on December 6, 1941 and he preceded her in death on May 12, 2005. Mrs. Bennett was also preceded in death by Daughter-in-law; Candy Bennett, Step-grandson; Keith Hammock, and Siblings; Sam Smith, Tom Smith, Lucy Robinson, and Naomi Williams.smithcountyinsider.com
