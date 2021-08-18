Unwined
Whether you’ve spent the day working away (repeatedly refreshing Twitter) at your office in Waterloo or have just jumped off a train that cost you more than a flight to San Francisco, wine is probably a good shout. Let us introduce you to Unwined, a little Waterloo wine bar that has the kind of by-the-glass wine list that you should treat as a Friday night to-do list and affordable bottles that are perfect for date night. It’s casual but still cosy and they have regular guest residencies in the kitchen cooking up small plates and great little snacks that’ll keep your bottle of Beaujolais company. Sadly for anyone who is reading this on a Saturday afternoon, Unwined is closed at the weekend for private hire events, but this place should still be on your radar for any and all Waterloo weekday wine needs.www.theinfatuation.com
