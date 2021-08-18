Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Crust Bros

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crust Bros sounds like the only fraternity we’d ever actually want to join. Here’s hoping the initiation process involves seeing how many garlic mayo pots you can down in under ten minutes. A casual industrial-look pizzeria, this place has got everyone’s lunch, dinner, and takeaway needs covered. We’re talking gluten-free dough, countless vegan options, and even truffle mayo pots for your mate who wants to feel boujie before getting the train to ‘the beautiful coast’ (rainy Bournemouth). Given their name, it makes total sense that the highlight here is their thick doughy crusts fresh from their hefty yellow pizza oven, and the vast range of toppings are winners too. Some of the pizza names may make you feel like you’re in an Italian stoner’s wet dream - ‘Cheesus Christ’, we’re looking at you - but you can’t go wrong when the prices start at £7.45 and the cocktails are 2 for £10 before 7pm.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
523
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Truffle#Food Drink#Crust Bros#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Damnfine

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner Drinking Good Cocktails First/Early in the Game Dates Serious Take-Out Operation. If you’re going to be laser-focused on making one thing, make it great. Case in point: Heath Ceramics producing dinnerware we’re sexually attracted to, or Dua Lipa dropping hit pop songs that may as well be straight injections of serotonin. At Damnfine, they’ve mastered the art of churning out excellent wood-fired pizzas.
Restaurantslacucinaitaliana.com

Pizza Tonda: Where to Find Rome’s Paper-Thin Crust Pizza in NYC

When in Rome, eat pizza tonda. Paper-thin and perfectly sauced and cheesed, this “round” delight is in a pizza category of its own. I first experienced what is considered to be one of Rome’s “best in class” pizze tonde at Da Remo, a no-frills, local institution tucked a few blocks in from the Tiber River on a pleasantly vibrant corner in Testaccio. I heard that their pizza was worth the 40-minute trek, but I’m one of those try-it-to-believe-it people who had to experience it before affirming any of the hype. Already somewhat of a fish out of water, I had to abandon my American-born handheld slice techniques in favor of the Italian-style fork and knife method. Da Remo supplied a much-needed and appreciated, unusually sharp knife that elicited a surge of confidence in their pizza before I even laid my eyes on it.
RecipesVictoria Advocate

'Cook It or Book It': Pecan-crusted chicken

The concept of “Cook It or Book It” came at the beginning of the pandemic when restaurants were closed and we were left to our own devices for finding exciting ways to create meals at home. A frequent household craving of ours is The PumpHouse’s pecan-crusted chicken. Served on a...
Food & Drinksbrandeating.com

Pillsbury Welcomes New Pull-Apart Bread Kits, Mini Pizza Crusts, and More

Pillsbury bolsters their line-up by welcoming several new products, including two Pull-Apart Bread Kits, Mini Cinni Stix, Mini Pizza Crusts, and edible Cookie Dough Poppins. Here's what's new from Pillsbury as we near the end of summer:. - Monkey Bread and Garlic Bread Pull-Apart Kits - Each kit includes ready-to-bake,...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Dacha 46

Dacha 46 used to run a weekend-only brunch series called “Banya Brunch” out of the former space of Meme’s Diner, which is now home to a project called Kit that provides limited-run dining concepts with a shared kitchen space. Now, this East European project is hosting pop-ups all across the city, serving a rotating menu of dishes like breakfast piroshki, pork-stuffed pelmeni, and a sweet dough pastry with cheese and sour cherries in the middle. We recommend placing your order online ahead of time, but they’ll also hold a limited amount of dishes every weekend for walk-ups.
Eustis, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Eustis’s best and only thin crust pizza: The Great Pizza Company

Since she was just 14, Sandy Johnson has worked in the restaurant industry. For 29 years, she operated a Chinese restaurant on Bay Street, and in 2008 opened The Great Pizza Company in downtown Eustis. During a busy car show night 13 years ago, Johnson opened the doors to her...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Oui Bakery and Café

With a tiny non-descript storefront on Melrose, Oui is a place you could pass a hundred times and not really notice it. And once you do spot it, you probably wouldn’t guess that inside are some of the best sandwiches in Hollywood. With everything from classic tuna to double smashburgers to spiced chicken laffa wraps, the menu certainly covers a lot of ground, but we haven’t tried a single sandwich that we wouldn’t order again. Plus, with such a wide variety, it’s an ideal spot for a to-go team lunch when everyone wants something different.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Cruzita Deli And Cafe

Located in Huntington Park, Cruzita doesn’t claim to be some state-of-the-art shop on the cutting edge of coffee roasting. And frankly, it doesn’t need to. Instead, this first-gen, Latinx-owned business focuses on what it knows best: homemade agua frescas, traditional café de olla, and some great breakfast sandwiches that always make us want to sink into a plush chair with The New Yorker’s cartoon section. Their café de olla is some of the best in town and comes full of aromatic cinnamon and sweet piloncillo (unrefined cane sugar with a molasses-like flavor). Everything gently bubbles together in a pot until the brew is a spicy, sweet, and eye-opening caffeine kick that calls for some much-needed breakfast. You can’t go wrong with the cheesy egg and ham sando that comes with soft scrambled eggs, black forest ham, and a slice of American cheese, all on your choice of bread (we like their ciabatta).
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Naudi Signature Pizza

Naudi’s is a thin crust spot in Lincoln Park, and the pizza here shares some DNA with a Neapolitan pie. It’s cooked in a wood-fired oven, the cheese in the center is almost liquidy, and the slices droop nicely when you pick them up. But the edge of the crust is crunchy like a cracker, which creates an enjoyable contrast with the soft center. The only person working here is the incredibly nice owner, who keeps the menu short and manageable. There’s only one size available (18 inches for $20), and only five toppings to choose from (mushrooms, onions, garlic, peppers, and pepperoni). This is the kind of pie that is best eaten right from the oven, so we suggest getting it for dine-in.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Pearl Liang

Despite its glassy exterior, its proximity to Paddington station (undoubtedly a bottom three London terminus), and its misfortune to have the words Toby and Young appear in relation to a review of it, Pearl Liang is a fine choice for dim sum. The business-feeling-but-not-business-priced restaurant keeps everything around the £4 - £5 mark which reflects the satisfactory standard of siu mai, cheung fun with XO sauce, and the comforting spicy prawn ravioli in broth. AKA, prawn wontons. FYI they also offer a dim sum set menu of 8 items for just under £12, which is very reasonable.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

11 Spots For Great Fried Chicken In London

A wise person in our office once said “I feel like fried chicken is great because you can easily have it, like, twice a day”, and to that we say, why not three times? Few things have the same kind of presence that fried chicken does in London. From six hot wings for three quid to crispy bags of Taiwanese crunch, these are the spots to head to when you’re craving fried chicken.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The 10 Best New Pizzas In Chicago

As countless slumber parties and divorced parents will tell you, pizza is a great takeout food. This means it’s pretty much pandemic proof, so it’s no surprise that a bunch of new pizza options have appeared all over the city - from takeout windows to virtual restaurants to weekly pop-ups. Here are 10 of our favorites we’ve had recently, and make sure to check back for updates.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Orient London

Understanding that you can’t order everything from Orient’s 70-something item strong dim sum menu can be hard to come to terms with. Not just because of greed and want but because any menu operating on a pen and paper system is frankly never-not-dangerous. But regardless of whether you order one dish here (the XO fried turnip cake, FYI) or several (the Orient mixed cheung fun and roast pork puffs are particularly excellent) you’re going to be satisfied. Aesthetically, the Chinatown restaurant feels slicker and shinier than some of its old school, canteen-like counterparts. Not that that’s reflected in the prices. £10 on two dishes goes a long way here.
Long Beach, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Recreational Coffee

Right off the Promenade in downtown Long Beach, you’ll find Recreational Coffee, a shop serving slow pour-overs to the beat of punk, reggaeton, and hip hop. The coffee here is undeniably great, ethically sourced, and comes in a wide variety of roasts, like the Ethiopian blend that has hints of lemongrass and pineapple. And this hangout spot also never shies away from reimagining how you can serve a double shot. Their sea salt affogato is like a certified ice cream sundae with three vanilla scoops, rich espresso, and a delicious chocolate sea salt topping that adds tons of flavor and crunch. If you aren’t looking for dessert, try the hoppy iced coffee that’s flavored with Wai-Iti New Zealand hops and faintly tastes like you’re at a Happy Hour.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

How Nutritious Is Einstein Bros.' Avocado Toast?

Five years ago, it would have been somewhat strange to walk into a restaurant and ask for a piece of bread with smashed avocado on it. It's not that avocado toast didn't exist before 2016, but it certainly didn't hold the status of the Internet's favorite breakfast item until more recently.
Recipesalive.com

Quinoa Crusted Salmon Sticks

Dippable finger foods always go down a treat with kids, and these fish sticks are no exception. Salmon is a nutritional powerhouse that, among other benefits, is a wonderful source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein, both of which you must get from your diet. To complete this meal, try serving the fish sticks and zesty yogurt sauce alongside roasted sweet potato wedges or celery and carrot sticks.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Soda Club

When a vegan wine bar serving Italian food makes perfectly al dente pasta and pine nut ricotta-covered carta di musica, we want to tell everybody we know about it. That’s why we’re writing about Soda Club in the East Village. In addition to a large wine list featuring different orange bottles and chilled reds by the glass, the pasta dishes - including the standout bucatini arrabiata with focaccia breadcrumbs - are some of the most properly cooked we’ve had in a while. This place now has a permanent spot in our date-night rotation, since nothing says romance like sitting in a velvet chair over a glass of wine and some pasta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy