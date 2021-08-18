Mr. Terry Kemp
Mr. Terry Kemp, age 68 of the Buffalo Community, died Sunday, August 15 at Vanderbilt Wilson in Lebanon. He is survived by: wife, Denise Williams Kemp; brother-in-law, Wayne Wright of the Rome Community; sisters-in-law, Janie Cowan and husband Glen of Chestnut Mound, Faye Woodard and husband Gary of Elmwood, Annette Marshall and husband Mike of Dixon Springs; brothers-in-law, James Williams and wife Neal of Maggart, Gene Williams and wife Connie of Gordonsville, Melvin Williams and wife Shirley of Hickman, Doyle Williams of Monoville, Benny Williams and wife Lee Ann of Pea Ridge.smithcountyinsider.com
Comments / 0