CHAMPAIGN — Mike Epstein could've called it quits, closed the door on his college career and left Champaign for good. But Thursday the talented running back found himself standing in front of the media at the Illinois football team's indoor practice facility as he publicly addressed his decision to return to the Illini for the first time. The fifth-year senior, who has an injury-riddled past, didn't disclose what ultimately made him rejoin the program, citing that it was "personal stuff." However, two things he made abundantly clear are that he's all in for another season and 100% healthy.