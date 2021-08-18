Sista Barista
For fans of caffeine and rhyming words, there are few London coffee shops that will sort out your latte craving quite as well as Sista Barista on Westminster Bridge Road. Not only does this family-owned café do an apple and cinnamon bun that is entirely worth the mess of sugar that’s about to conquer your lap, it’s home to one of London’s best iced coffees. Their frappuccinos are downright delicious, like the kind of delicious where you keep saying ‘fmu frappuccinos are great’, they’ve got a vast range of hot coffee options too, ranging from chai lattes to cheap and cheerful espressos, and we haven’t even mentioned the savoury snacks yet. The falafel wrap? Fantastic. Just be warned that this place is popular with local office workers, so be prepared for a queue.www.theinfatuation.com
