The Travel Café

There’s a lot to love about La Monarca, like the sweet smell of the shops, the freshly made conchas on display, or the flaky orejas that we enjoy eating on the couch by the half-dozen. But more importantly, La Monarca is that reliable friend that’s always there for us (mainly because it now has 12 locations across the city). No matter which one you visit, you’ll walk out with freshly baked pan dulce, but don’t skip over the coffee options either. This place makes a tasty café de olla with cinnamon and brown sugar, which is also now sold in tea bags for the perfect last-minute gift exchange idea. La Monarca’s café Oaxaca is also wonderful and made from rich Oaxacan espresso and a Mexican hot chocolate blend with plenty of cinnamon and bitterness from pure cacao nibs.