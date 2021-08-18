The Travel Café
If you are a simple creature who believes that tasteful foliage and coffee is the source of eternal happiness, then you’ll like Travel Café. A plant shop with a coffee window in the back corner, they’ve got you covered with all the caffeine classics. We’re talking cortados, caramel lattes, flat whites, and long blacks that start around £2.50. Not only does this place have a little room out back where you can get some work done, it’s also a certified saviour to anyone on their lunch break who fancies a coffee but also needs to find a present and cute card for their aunt’s birthday. Look out for their changing array of daily pastries and sweet treats too.www.theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0