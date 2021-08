After a pause of nearly 18 months caused by the pandemic, travel is slowly re-starting. Virtual meetings are giving way to hybrid events with small groups travelling locally to attend gatherings which are then broadcast to a wider audience virtually. People are starting to move again, particularly in the U.S., Europe and some parts of Asia. Individual business travelers are back on the road, sharing their first impressions of half-full airports on social media. That left us with a question related to group travel—can we realistically travel to attend an event? The answer is not a simple yes or no; it depends.