Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Millwall manager Gary Rowett: Taking a knee before games is causing 'such a rift and divide'

By Tom Morgan,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Rowett, the Millwall manager, has claimed taking the knee is causing a rift in football and authorities must devise a more unifying message against racism in the game. Rowett called for a "better way to unify people" after Fulham's players faced boos while making the gesture at The Den. Fulham's players knelt ahead of the Championship match, but Millwall's chose to stand ahead of kick-off, some with a fist in the air.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Rowett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Fulham#Football Clubs#Rift#Uk#Den#Championship#Sky Sports#Anti Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Gary Rowett: George Saville showed just why we brought him back

Millwall manager Gary Rowett believes the quality of George Saville’s winner in his side’s 2-1 victory over Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup showed just why he brought the midfielder back to the club. Saville returned to The Den during the summer, following three seasons at Middlesbrough, and his strike, which...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Gary Rowett admits Millwall were ‘beaten by a far better side’

Millwall boss Gary Rowett admitted his side were taught a footballing lesson by Fulham after a 2-1 defeat at the Den. Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring early on for Marco Silva’s men before man of the match Fabio Carvalho doubled their lead with only eight minutes gone. Benik Afobe scored...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Millwall boss Gary Rowett sees ‘a different side’ to two-goal Murray Wallace

Gary Rowett was impressed with the performance of Murray Wallace in an unfamiliar midfield role as he scored twice in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Cambridge. Boss Rowett made seven changed after back-to-back defeats in the Sky Bet Championship, including pushing defender Wallace into midfield, and it paid dividends as his brace before half-time turned the tie on its head.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland confirm signing of Dennis Cirkin as Black Cats handed boost in bid for Sheffield United striker

Reports emerged that Sunderland were interested in bringing Dennis Cirkin to the club earlier this week and fans were extremely excited about the potential transfer. The 19-year-old was highly regarded in the capital and many Spurs fans expected him to progress to their first team eventually, however Cirkin rejected a new contract with the club in favour of first-team football elsewhere.
Premier League90min.com

Lucy Bronze undergoes knee surgery two weeks before WSL season starts

Manchester City have confirmed star right back Lucy Bronze has undergone surgery on her right knee just two weeks before the new 2021/22 WSL season is due to begin. Bronze has suffered multiple knee injuries throughout her career but the operation is said to have been a success and the 2020 FIFA Best Women’s Player will begin a period of rehab at the club.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Reds teams to continue taking the knee in 2021-22

Liverpool FC's men's and women's teams will continue to take the knee ahead of matches during 2021-22, to show their support in the fight against racism and discrimination. Since June last year, players of both Reds senior squads have joined many throughout English football in performing the powerful act of taking the knee before kick-off.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ben Woodburn makes loan switch to Hearts

The 21-year-old links up with Robbie Neilson’s team, who have taken seven points from nine in the league so far, for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign. Woodburn has made 11 appearances for the Reds since debuting as a teenager in November 2016, and became the youngest goalscorer in club history when he struck in a League Cup tie against Leeds United in the same month.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road. Josh Bowler seemingly sent the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy