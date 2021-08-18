Millwall manager Gary Rowett: Taking a knee before games is causing 'such a rift and divide'
Gary Rowett, the Millwall manager, has claimed taking the knee is causing a rift in football and authorities must devise a more unifying message against racism in the game. Rowett called for a "better way to unify people" after Fulham's players faced boos while making the gesture at The Den. Fulham's players knelt ahead of the Championship match, but Millwall's chose to stand ahead of kick-off, some with a fist in the air.www.telegraph.co.uk
