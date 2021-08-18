Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Elementary calcium release events in the skeletal muscle cells of the honey bee Apis mellifera

By Claude Collet
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalcium sparks are involved in major physiological and pathological processes in vertebrate muscles but have never been characterized in invertebrates. Here, dynamic confocal imaging on intact skeletal muscle cells isolated enzymatically from the adult honey bee legs allowed the first spatio-temporal characterization of subcellular calcium release events (CREs) in an insect species. The frequency of CREs, measured in x–y time lapse series, was higher than frequencies usually described in vertebrates. Honey bee CREs had a larger spatial spread at half maximum than their vertebrate counterparts and a slightly ellipsoidal shape, two characteristics that may be related to ultrastructural features specific to invertebrate cells. In line-scan experiments, the histogram of CREs’ duration followed a bimodal distribution, supporting the existence of both sparks and embers. Unlike in vertebrates, embers and sparks had similar amplitudes, a difference that could be related to genomic differences and/or excitation–contraction coupling specificities in honey bee skeletal muscle fibres. The first characterization of CREs from an arthropod which shows strong genomic, ultrastructural and physiological differences with vertebrates may help in improving the research field of sparkology and more generally the knowledge in invertebrates cell Ca2+ homeostasis, eventually leading to a better understanding of their roles and regulations in muscles but also the myotoxicity of new insecticides targeting ryanodine receptors.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apis#Skeletal Muscle#Muscle Contraction#Honey Bees#Flubendiamide#Anarchically#Sarco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Serotonin depletion impairs both Pavlovian and instrumental reversal learning in healthy humans

Serotonin is involved in updating responses to changing environmental circumstances. Optimising behaviour to maximise reward and minimise punishment may require shifting strategies upon encountering new situations. Likewise, autonomic responses to threats are critical for survival yet must be modified as danger shifts from one source to another. Whilst numerous psychiatric disorders are characterised by behavioural and autonomic inflexibility, few studies have examined the contribution of serotonin in humans. We modelled both processes, respectively, in two independent experiments (N = 97). Experiment 1 assessed instrumental (stimulus-response-outcome) reversal learning whereby individuals learned through trial and error which action was most optimal for obtaining reward or avoiding punishment initially, and the contingencies subsequently reversed serially. Experiment 2 examined Pavlovian (stimulus-outcome) reversal learning assessed by the skin conductance response: one innately threatening stimulus predicted receipt of an uncomfortable electric shock and another did not; these contingencies swapped in a reversal phase. Upon depleting the serotonin precursor tryptophan—in a double-blind randomised placebo-controlled design—healthy volunteers showed impairments in updating both actions and autonomic responses to reflect changing contingencies. Reversal deficits in each domain, furthermore, were correlated with the extent of tryptophan depletion. Initial Pavlovian conditioning, moreover, which involved innately threatening stimuli, was potentiated by depletion. These results translate findings in experimental animals to humans and have implications for the neurochemical basis of cognitive inflexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Exploration of collagen cavitation based on peptide electrolysis

Electrochemical modification of animal skin is a new material preparation method and new direction of research exploration. In this study, under the action of the electric field using NaCl as the supporting electrolyte, the effect of electrolysis on Glycyl-glycine(GlyGl), gelatin(Gel) and Three-dimensional rawhide collagen(3DC) were determined. The amino group of GlyGl is quickly eliminated within the anode region by electrolysis isolated by an anion exchange membrane. Using the same method, it was found that the molecular weight of Gel and the isoelectric point of the Gel decreased, and the viscosity and transparency of the Gel solution obviously changed. The electrolytic dissolution and structural changes of 3DC were further investigated. The results of TOC and TN showed that the organic matter in 3DC was dissolved by electrolysis, and the tissue cavitation was obvious. A new approach for the preparation of collagen-based multi-pore biomaterials by electrochemical method was explored.
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

Infections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.
ScienceNature.com

Linear ubiquitin chains break blood vessel branches

You have full access to this article via your institution. New work published in Molecular Cell by Fu et al. reveals that the protein kinase ALK1 is deregulated when the enzymes assembling and disassembling Met1-ubiquitination, LUBAC and OTULIN, are inhibited or missing. This latest non-degradative role for ubiquitin impacts on Smad1/5 signaling and deregulates angiogenesis downstream of bone morphogenetic proteins, adding to the growing list of Met1-polyubiquitin-regulated cellular pathways.
ScienceNature.com

Engineered whole cut meat-like tissue by the assembly of cell fibers using tendon-gel integrated bioprinting

With the current interest in cultured meat, mammalian cell-based meat has mostly been unstructured. There is thus still a high demand for artificial steak-like meat. We demonstrate in vitro construction of engineered steak-like tissue assembled of three types of bovine cell fibers (muscle, fat, and vessel). Because actual meat is an aligned assembly of the fibers connected to the tendon for the actions of contraction and relaxation, tendon-gel integrated bioprinting was developed to construct tendon-like gels. In this study, a total of 72 fibers comprising 42 muscles, 28 adipose tissues, and 2 blood capillaries were constructed by tendon-gel integrated bioprinting and manually assembled to fabricate steak-like meat with a diameter of 5 mm and a length of 10 mm inspired by a meat cut. The developed tendon-gel integrated bioprinting here could be a promising technology for the fabrication of the desired types of steak-like cultured meats.
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Automated stopping criterion for spectral measurements with active learning

The automated stopping of a spectral measurement with active learning is proposed. The optimal stopping of the measurement is realised with a stopping criterion based on the upper bound of the posterior average of the generalisation error of the Gaussian process regression. It is revealed that the automated stopping criterion of the spectral measurement gives an approximated X-ray absorption spectrum with sufficient accuracy and reduced data size. The proposed method is not only a proof-of-concept of the optimal stopping problem in active learning but also the key to enhancing the efficiency of spectral measurements for high-throughput experiments in the era of materials informatics.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a new method for assessing otolith function in mice using three-dimensional binocular analysis of the otolith-ocular reflex

In the interaural direction, translational linear acceleration is loaded during lateral translational movement and gravitational acceleration is loaded during lateral tilting movement. These two types of acceleration induce eye movements via two kinds of otolith-ocular reflexes to compensate for movement and maintain clear vision: horizontal eye movement during translational movement, and torsional eye movement (torsion) during tilting movement. Although the two types of acceleration cannot be discriminated, the two otolith-ocular reflexes can distinguish them effectively. In the current study, we tested whether lateral-eyed mice exhibit both of these otolith-ocular reflexes. In addition, we propose a new index for assessing the otolith-ocular reflex in mice. During lateral translational movement, mice did not show appropriate horizontal eye movement, but exhibited unnecessary vertical torsion-like eye movement that compensated for the angle between the body axis and gravito-inertial acceleration (GIA; i.e., the sum of gravity and inertial force due to movement) by interpreting GIA as gravity. Using the new index (amplitude of vertical component of eye movement)/(angle between body axis and GIA), the mouse otolith-ocular reflex can be assessed without determining whether the otolith-ocular reflex is induced during translational movement or during tilting movement.
GoogleNature.com

Impaired skeletal muscle hypertrophy signaling and amino acid deprivation response in Apoe knockout mice with an unhealthy lipoprotein distribution

This study explores if unhealthy lipoprotein distribution (LPD) impairs the anabolic and amino acid sensing responses to whey-protein feeding. Thus, if impairment of such anabolic response to protein consumption is seen by the LPD this may negatively affect the skeletal muscle mass. Muscle protein synthesis (MPS) was measured by puromycin labeling in Apolipoprotein E knockout (Apoe KO), characterized by an unhealthy LPD, and wild type mice post-absorptive at 10 and 20 weeks, and post-prandial after whey-protein feeding at 20 weeks. Hypertrophy signaling and amino acid sensing mechanisms were studied and gut microbiome diversity explored. Surprisingly, whey-protein feeding did not affect MPS. p-mTOR and p-4E-BP1 was increased 2 h after whey-protein feeding in both genotypes, but with general lower levels in Apoe KO compared to wild type. At 20 weeks of age, Apoe KO had a greater mRNA-expression for SNAT2, CD98, ATF4 and GCN2 compared to wild type. These responses were not associated with gut microbiota compositional differences. Regardless of LPD status, MPS was similar in Apoe KO and wild type. Surprisingly, whey-protein did not stimulate MPS. However, Apoe KO had lower levels of hypertrophy signaling, was amino acid deprived, and had impaired amino acid sensing mechanisms.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical Bayesian estimation of covariate effects on airway and alveolar nitric oxide

Exhaled breath biomarkers are an important emerging field. The fractional concentration of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is a marker of airway inflammation with clinical and epidemiological applications (e.g., air pollution health effects studies). Systems of differential equations describe FeNO—measured non-invasively at the mouth—as a function of exhalation flow rate and parameters representing airway and alveolar sources of NO in the airway. Traditionally, NO parameters have been estimated separately for each study participant (Stage I) and then related to covariates (Stage II). Statistical properties of these two-step approaches have not been investigated. In simulation studies, we evaluated finite sample properties of existing two-step methods as well as a novel Unified Hierarchical Bayesian (U-HB) model. The U-HB is a one-step estimation method developed with the goal of properly propagating uncertainty as well as increasing power and reducing type I error for estimating associations of covariates with NO parameters. We demonstrated the U-HB method in an analysis of data from the southern California Children’s Health Study relating traffic-related air pollution exposure to airway and alveolar airway inflammation.
ScienceNature.com

Calcium silicate-based cements cause environmental stiffness and show diverse potential to induce osteogenesis in human osteoblastic cells

Calcium silicate-based cements differ markedly in their radiopacifiers and the presence of calcium sulfate, aluminates, carbonates and other components that can affect their biological properties. This study aimed to compare the biological properties of six calcium silicate cements in human osteoblastic cell culture (Saos-2 cells): Bio-C Repair (Bio-C), PBS HP (PBS-HP), Biodentine (Biodentine), MTA Repair HP (MTA-HP), NeoMTA Plus (NeoMTA-P), and ProRoot MTA (ProRoot). After exposure to these materials, the cells were analyzed by MTT, wound healing, cell migration, and alkaline phosphatase activity (ALP) assays, real-time PCR (qPCR) analysis of the osteogenesis markers (osteocalcin or bone gamma-carboxyglutamate protein, BGLAP; alkaline phosphatase, ALPL; bone sialoprotein or secreted phosphoprotein 1, BNSP), and alizarin red staining (ARS). Curiously, the migration rates were low 24–48 h after exposure to the materials, despite the cells showing ideal rates of viability. The advanced and intermediate cell differentiation markers BGLAP and BNSP were overexpressed in the Bio-C, MTA-HP, and ProRoot groups. Only the Biodentine group showed ALPL overexpression, a marker of initial differentiation. However, the enzymatic activity was high in all groups except Biodentine. The mineralization area was significantly large in the NeoMTA-P, ProRoot, PBS-HP, MTA-HP, and Bio-C groups. The results showed that cellular environmental stiffness, which impairs cell mobility and diverse patterns of osteogenesis marker expression, is a consequence of cement exposure. Environmental stiffness indicates chemical and physical stimuli in the microenvironment; for instance, the release of cement compounds contributes to calcium phosphate matrix formation with diverse stiffnesses, which could be essential or detrimental for the migration and differentiation of osteoblastic cells. Cells exposed to Bio-C, PBS-HP, ProRoot, NeoMTA-P, and MTA-HP seemed to enter the advanced or intermediate differentiation phases early, which is indicative of the diverse potential of cements to induce osteogenesis. Cements that quickly stimulate osteoblast differentiation may be ideal for reparative and regenerative purposes since they promptly lead to dentin or bone deposition.
Scienceneurology.org

Melanoma Cell Adhesion Molecule Expressing Helper T Cells in CNS Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases

Methods Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) (n = 72) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD, n = 29) were included. We analyzed the frequency and absolute numbers of MCAM+ lymphocytes (memory helper T [mTh] cells, naive helper T cells, CD8+ T cells, and B cells) in the peripheral blood (PB) and the CSF of patients with MS and NMOSD, treated with/without disease-modifying drugs (DMDs) or steroids, using flow cytometry.
CancerNature.com

Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant and lethal primary brain tumor in adults accounting for about 50% of all gliomas. The only treatment available for GBM is the drug temozolomide, which unfortunately has frequent drug resistance issue. By analyzing the hub genes of GBM via weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) of the cancer genome atlas (TCGA) dataset, and using the connectivity map (CMAP) platform for drug repurposing, we found that multiple azole compounds had potential anti-GBM activity. When their anti-GBM activity was examined, however, only three benzimidazole compounds, i.e. flubendazole, mebendazole and fenbendazole, potently and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of U87 and U251 cells with IC50 values below 0.26 μM. Benzimidazoles (0.125−0.5 μM) dose-dependently suppressed DNA synthesis, cell migration and invasion, and regulated the expression of key epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers in U87 and U251 cells. Benzimidazoles treatment also dose-dependently induced the GBM cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase via the P53/P21/cyclin B1 pathway. Furthermore, the drugs triggered pyroptosis of GBM cells through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway, and might also concurrently induced mitochondria-dependent apoptosis. In a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model, administration of flubendazole (12.5, 25, and 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p, for 3 weeks) dose-dependently suppressed the tumor growth without obvious adverse effects. Taken together, our results demonstrated that benzimidazoles might be promising candidates for the treatment of GBM.
ScienceNature.com

The landscape of alternative polyadenylation in single cells of the developing mouse embryo

3′ untranslated regions (3′ UTRs) post-transcriptionally regulate mRNA stability, localization, and translation rate. While 3′-UTR isoforms have been globally quantified in limited cell types using bulk measurements, their differential usage among cell types during mammalian development remains poorly characterized. In this study, we examine a dataset comprising ~2 million nuclei spanning E9.5–E13.5 of mouse embryonic development to quantify transcriptome-wide changes in alternative polyadenylation (APA). We observe a global lengthening of 3′ UTRs across embryonic stages in all cell types, although we detect shorter 3′ UTRs in hematopoietic lineages and longer 3′ UTRs in neuronal cell types within each stage. An analysis of RNA-binding protein (RBP) dynamics identifies ELAV-like family members, which are concomitantly induced in neuronal lineages and developmental stages experiencing 3′-UTR lengthening, as putative regulators of APA. By measuring 3′-UTR isoforms in an expansive single cell dataset, our work provides a transcriptome-wide and organism-wide map of the dynamic landscape of alternative polyadenylation during mammalian organogenesis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Right versus left ventricular remodeling in heart failure due to chronic volume overload

Mechanisms of right ventricular (RV) dysfunction in heart failure (HF) are poorly understood. RV response to volume overload (VO), a common contributing factor to HF, is rarely studied. The goal was to identify interventricular differences in response to chronic VO. Rats underwent aorto-caval fistula (ACF)/sham operation to induce VO. After 24 weeks, RV and left ventricular (LV) functions, gene expression and proteomics were studied. ACF led to biventricular dilatation, systolic dysfunction and hypertrophy affecting relatively more RV. Increased RV afterload contributed to larger RV stroke work increment compared to LV. Both ACF ventricles displayed upregulation of genes of myocardial stress and metabolism. Most proteins reacted to VO in a similar direction in both ventricles, yet the expression changes were more pronounced in RV (pslope: < 0.001). The most upregulated were extracellular matrix (POSTN, NRAP, TGM2, CKAP4), cell adhesion (NCAM, NRAP, XIRP2) and cytoskeletal proteins (FHL1, CSRP3) and enzymes of carbohydrate (PKM) or norepinephrine (MAOA) metabolism. Downregulated were MYH6 and FAO enzymes. Therefore, when exposed to identical VO, both ventricles display similar upregulation of stress and metabolic markers. Relatively larger response of ACF RV compared to the LV may be caused by concomitant pulmonary hypertension. No evidence supports RV chamber-specific regulation of protein expression in response to VO.
ScienceNature.com

The gut microbiome in feast and famine

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Dietary fibre supports gut health and microbial ecology. Thus, characterizing the effects of inadequate fibre and intake of specific fibre formulations on the gut microbiome provides necessary information to move us towards diet–microbiome target treatments to support health. 1. El Kaoutari, A.,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy