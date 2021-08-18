Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Wage growth still weak and job fears remain as Delta casts cloud over Australian economy

By Amy Remeikis
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHos8_0bUzSnjG00
A nearly empty Market Street in Sydney’s central business district Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Wage growth remained sluggish even before the Delta outbreak, while the fear of job losses still looms, according to two new economic reports painting a less than rosy view of the Australian economy.

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows wage growth fell to 0.4% in the June quarter, down from 0.6% in the proceeding two quarters, while public sector wages were growing at their slowest pace in 24 years.

That’s bad news for the private sector as well, with wage growth only exceeding 2% in three categories: construction, ‘other services’, and professional, scientific and technical services.

Related: An end to Australia’s iron ore export boom is just what the economy doesn’t need | Greg Jericho

For wage growth to improve, the labour market would have to tighten. But with Australia’s two largest cities in Covid lockdown, unemployment is predicted to increase, meaning wages are expected to stay suppressed.

The fear of job losses is also impacting confidence, with the Reserve Bank of Australia examining the impact of job losses on the wider economy in a new research paper.

On average, people who find themselves unemployed cut their spending by 9% , while total consumption decreases for up to three years after a job loss, as people attempt to make up for income losses experienced during their unemployment.

Unemployment leaves scarring as well, by permanently changing spending habits for a lot of people, who either permanently cut down as a precaution against future unemployment or habitually spend less as a result of having lived on a low income.

This impacts spending in the wider economy, with the RBA researchers finding that income support policies, even if just temporarily, can minimise the effect of unemployment on spending.

Related: The ‘double standard’ behind Centrelink’s jobkeeper debt recovery

“The fact that some of the consumption losses associated with unemployment are due to income losses points to an important role for unemployment benefits in supporting households through periods of unemployment,” the researchers concluded.

“Our findings do not speak directly to the issue, but income support policies that increase the income replacement rate during periods of widespread financial stress, such as recessions, may also help to minimise overall consumption losses.”

With much of the east coast in lockdown because of Covid outbreaks, unemployment is expected to rise in Australia in the next survey, but the prime minister Scott Morrison said he expected to see a rebound similar to the one earlier in the year.

“The big difference between this time this year and say when we go back to May, April of last year, is there was so much uncertainty,” he said.

“As I said at the time, we were looking into a Covid abyss with complete uncertainty as to what that would mean and how things would play out.

Related: Pensioner slugged with jobkeeper debt accuses Coalition of double standards

“Now, there’s certainly still uncertainties, but people know that once you get the restrictions out of the way the customers come back, the businesses come back, and businesses from what the bankers are telling me are understanding that and planning for that.”

But with wage growth continuing to remain low, business confidence having taken a knock from lockdowns, and less cash in the economy , the opposition is calling for the government to act.

“In the Morrison government’s own budget, wages will not keep pace with the cost of living,” Labor’s treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said.

“When the cost of living is set to grow quicker than wages, families will be forced to make difficult decisions about what they must go without.

”After putting in the hard work to overcome Covid-19, Australians will bounce back only to realise they are working harder but can afford less.”

The ABS will release its July labour force figures on Thursday, which will take in part of the impact of the New South Wales lockdown. The August figures, due to be released next month, will provide a more thorough picture of the lockdown ramifications on jobs.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chalmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Economy#Delta#Aap#Covid#Rba#Jobkeeper Debt#Labor#Treasury#Australians#Abs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia wages stubbornly weak in Q2, lockdowns a new drag

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australian wage growth picked up by less than expected last quarter amid a clampdown on public sector pay, a disappointingly weak outcome given recent coronavirus lockdowns are set to delay recovery even further. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Wednesday showed its...
RetailForexTV.com

Australian, NZ Dollars Fall On Weak China Data

The Australian and New Zealand dollars depreciated against their major rivals in the Asian session on Monday, as disappointing economic data from China indicated a slowdown in economic activity amid flooding and weakening of global demand. Official data showed that China’s industrial production and retail sales grew less than expected...
Economyinvesting.com

Australian Consumer Confidence Drops on Delta Variant Lockdowns

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer confidence declined this month, though not as far as might have been feared given its two largest cities are under stay-at-home orders to try to contain an outbreak of the delta variant of coronavirus. The sentiment index dropped 4.4% to 104.1 points in August, the lowest...
ScienceCosmos

Australians still believe in science

Australians firmly trust science and scientists, believe that science strengthens the country, and want more investment in science to speed post-pandemic recovery, according to a major new study that kicks off National Science Week 2021. The 3M State of Science Index measures public attitudes in 17 countries, and its new...
BusinessKIMT

One million vacancies and soaring wages fuel UK inflation fears

Job vacancies in the United Kingdom hit a record high last month and wages soared by 7.4% between April and June, adding to fears of a prolonged period of rising prices as companies pass on higher costs to consumers. The strong recovery in the labor market was highlighted in data...
BusinessForexTV.com

Australia Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday see August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Markit Economics, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, their scores were 56.9, 44.2 and 45.2, respectively. Japan will see August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank;...
Public HealthWTHI

The Delta variant is just one of the clouds hanging over China's economy

China's economic recovery is slowing down — and it's not just the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has economists and government officials on alert. Chinese officials on Monday released new data on industrial production, investment and retail sales for July showing signs of weakness in the economy. Growth in industrial production was the slowest it has been in 11 months, rising by 6.4% from a year ago. Car production was slammed by the global shortage of semiconductors.
EconomyForexTV.com

Australian Dollar Appreciates Amid Rising Risk Appetite

The Australian dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Monday amid rising risk appetite, as oil prices rebounded from a sell-off last week and on expectations that the Federal Reserve may delay its QE tapering plans due to the spread of the Delta variant. Investors cheered...
EconomyTelegraph

Australia’s woes deepen as new lockdowns hit economy

Australia’s Covid-19 nightmare worsened on Monday as its latest wave of lockdowns deepened the economic damage suffered by businesses. Financial data firm IHS Markit’s latest snapshot of manufacturers and services firms for August - where a score over 50 signals growth - sank from 45.2 to 43.5 in the worst performance since May 2020.
BusinessBirmingham Star

UK economic recovery loses momentum amid staff, supply shortages

LONDON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Britain's private sector companies witnessed a sharp slowdown in output growth during August amid worsening staff and supply shortages, according to a joint report released here Monday. The headline seasonally adjusted flash composite output index stood at 55.3 in August, down from 59.2 in July,...
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...
Economyactionforex.com

Aussie Finds Some Love ahead of Q2 Data but Lockdown Pain Not Over

The Australian dollar has started the week on a positive footing, ending a five-session losing streak. As the market turmoil from the Delta variant eases somewhat, there might be additional support in store for the aussie from the upcoming economic releases for the second quarter over the coming days. However, investors are unlikely to be able to hide away from all the gloom for too long as Australia’s lockdowns look set to last for some time.
EconomyDetroit News

Labor secretary fears delta variant could curb jobs recovery

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh had high hopes for September: Receding COVID-19 risk, easing restrictions and steadily improving jobs numbers. But the delta variant’s aggressive path has shaken his expectations for a rapidly recovering labor market. The resurgence of coronavirus cases has already pushed back a return to the office...

Comments / 0

Community Policy