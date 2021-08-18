Councilor Powers announces bid for re-election in Ward 5

Ward 5 Councilor John Powers has announced his candidacy for re-election. The following is his statement. “My name is John Powers; and it has been my honor to represent the citizens of Ward 5 on the Revere City Council. Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Ward 5 Council seat. I am grateful beyond words for the trust that the citizens of Ward 5 have placed in me; and I humbly ask for your support again, so that I may continue to serve you and your families and we may together continue the progress we have begun in the great city of Revere.