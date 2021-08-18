WATCH: Clay McGuire discusses USC's offensive line competition, timeline to determine starters
After a spring and summer of mixing and matching on USC's offensive line, the shuffling could soon come to an end. Head coach Clay Helton shared Monday that this week of practice will be critical in determining the team's two-deep depth chart. While the Trojans' coaching staff hopes all position groups will be settled following Saturday's upcoming scrimmage, Helton did include one caveat. USC's search for its starting offensive tackles could go beyond this week.247sports.com
