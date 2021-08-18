Cancel
Stochasticity in host-parasitoid models informs mechanisms regulating population dynamics

By Abhyudai Singh
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopulation dynamics of host-parasitoid interactions have been traditionally studied using a discrete-time formalism starting from the classical work of Nicholson and Bailey. It is well known that differences in parasitism risk among individual hosts can stabilize the otherwise unstable equilibrium of the Nicholson-Bailey model. Here, we consider a stochastic formulation of these discrete-time models, where the host reproduction is a random variable that varies from year to year and drives fluctuations in population densities. Interestingly, our analysis reveals that there exists an optimal level of heterogeneity in parasitism risk that minimizes the extent of fluctuations in the host population density. Intuitively, low variation in parasitism risk drives large fluctuations in the host population density as the system is on the edge of stability. In contrast, high variation in parasitism risk makes the host equilibrium sensitive to the host reproduction rate, also leading to large fluctuations in the population density. Further results show that the correlation between the adult host and parasitoid densities is high for the same year, and gradually decays to zero as one considers cross-species correlations across different years. We next consider an alternative mechanism of stabilizing host-parasitoid population dynamics based on a Type III functional response, where the parasitoid attack rate accelerates with increasing host density. Intriguingly, this nonlinear functional response makes qualitatively different correlation signatures than those seen with heterogeneity in parasitism risk. In particular, a Type III functional response leads to uncorrelated adult and parasitoid densities in the same year, but high cross-species correlation across successive years. In summary, these results argue that the cross-correlation function between population densities contains signatures for uncovering mechanisms that stabilize consumer-resource population dynamics.

CancerNature.com

Regeneration of infarcted mouse hearts by cardiovascular tissue formed via the direct reprogramming of mouse fibroblasts

Fibroblasts can be directly reprogrammed into cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells or smooth muscle cells. Here we report the reprogramming of mouse tail-tip fibroblasts simultaneously into cells resembling these three cell types using the microRNA mimic miR-208b-3p, ascorbic acid and bone morphogenetic protein 4, as well as the formation of tissue-like structures formed by the directly reprogrammed cells. Implantation of the formed cardiovascular tissue into the infarcted hearts of mice led to the migration of reprogrammed cells to the injured tissue, reducing regional cardiac strain and improving cardiac function. The migrated endothelial cells and smooth muscle cells contributed to vessel formation, and the migrated cardiomyocytes, which initially displayed immature characteristics, became mature over time and formed gap junctions with host cardiomyocytes. Direct reprogramming of somatic cells to make cardiac tissue may aid the development of applications in cell therapy, disease modelling and drug discovery for cardiovascular diseases.
HealthNature.com

Neural substrates of propranolol-induced impairments in the reconsolidation of nicotine-associated memories in smokers

The majority of smokers relapse even after successfully quitting because of the craving to smoking after unexpectedly re-exposed to smoking-related cues. This conditioned craving is mediated by reward memories that are frequently experienced and stubbornly resistant to treatment. Reconsolidation theory posits that well-consolidated memories are destabilized after retrieval, and this process renders memories labile and vulnerable to amnestic intervention. This study tests the retrieval reconsolidation procedure to decrease nicotine craving among people who smoke. In this study, 52 male smokers received a single dose of propranolol (n = 27) or placebo (n = 25) before the reactivation of nicotine-associated memories to impair the reconsolidation process. Craving for smoking and neural activity in response to smoking-related cues served as primary outcomes. Functional magnetic resonance imaging was performed during the memory reconsolidation process. The disruption of reconsolidation by propranolol decreased craving for smoking. Reactivity of the postcentral gyrus in response to smoking-related cues also decreased in the propranolol group after the reconsolidation manipulation. Functional connectivity between the hippocampus and striatum was higher during memory reconsolidation in the propranolol group. Furthermore, the increase in coupling between the hippocampus and striatum positively correlated with the decrease in craving after the reconsolidation manipulation in the propranolol group. Propranolol administration before memory reactivation disrupted the reconsolidation of smoking-related memories in smokers by mediating brain regions that are involved in memory and reward processing. These findings demonstrate the noradrenergic regulation of memory reconsolidation in humans and suggest that adjunct propranolol administration can facilitate the treatment of nicotine dependence. The present study was pre-registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (registration no. ChiCTR1900024412).
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

Infections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.
ScienceNature.com

Exploration of collagen cavitation based on peptide electrolysis

Electrochemical modification of animal skin is a new material preparation method and new direction of research exploration. In this study, under the action of the electric field using NaCl as the supporting electrolyte, the effect of electrolysis on Glycyl-glycine(GlyGl), gelatin(Gel) and Three-dimensional rawhide collagen(3DC) were determined. The amino group of GlyGl is quickly eliminated within the anode region by electrolysis isolated by an anion exchange membrane. Using the same method, it was found that the molecular weight of Gel and the isoelectric point of the Gel decreased, and the viscosity and transparency of the Gel solution obviously changed. The electrolytic dissolution and structural changes of 3DC were further investigated. The results of TOC and TN showed that the organic matter in 3DC was dissolved by electrolysis, and the tissue cavitation was obvious. A new approach for the preparation of collagen-based multi-pore biomaterials by electrochemical method was explored.
ScienceNature.com

Comprehensive in situ mapping of human cortical transcriptomic cell types

The ability to spatially resolve the cellular architecture of human cortical cell types over informative areas is essential to understanding brain function. We combined in situ sequencing gene expression data and single-nucleus RNA-sequencing cell type definitions to spatially map cells in sections of the human cortex via probabilistic cell typing. We mapped and classified a total of 59,816 cells into all 75 previously defined subtypes to create a first spatial atlas of human cortical cells in their native position, their abundances and genetic signatures. We also examined the precise within- and across-layer distributions of all the cell types and provide a resource for the cell atlas community. The abundances and locations presented here could serve as a reference for further studies, that include human brain tissues and disease applications at the cell type level.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
ScienceNature.com

Linear ubiquitin chains break blood vessel branches

You have full access to this article via your institution. New work published in Molecular Cell by Fu et al. reveals that the protein kinase ALK1 is deregulated when the enzymes assembling and disassembling Met1-ubiquitination, LUBAC and OTULIN, are inhibited or missing. This latest non-degradative role for ubiquitin impacts on Smad1/5 signaling and deregulates angiogenesis downstream of bone morphogenetic proteins, adding to the growing list of Met1-polyubiquitin-regulated cellular pathways.
PhysicsNature.com

Sympathetic cooling of a trapped proton mediated by an LC circuit

Efficient cooling of trapped charged particles is essential to many fundamental physics experiments1,2, to high-precision metrology3,4 and to quantum technology5,6. Until now, sympathetic cooling has required close-range Coulomb interactions7,8, but there has been a sustained desire to bring laser-cooling techniques to particles in macroscopically separated traps5,9,10, extending quantum control techniques to previously inaccessible particles such as highly charged ions, molecular ions and antimatter. Here we demonstrate sympathetic cooling of a single proton using laser-cooled Be+ ions in spatially separated Penning traps. The traps are connected by a superconducting LC circuit that enables energy exchange over a distance of 9 cm. We also demonstrate the cooling of a resonant mode of a macroscopic LC circuit with laser-cooled ions and sympathetic cooling of an individually trapped proton, reaching temperatures far below the environmental temperature. Notably, as this technique uses only image–current interactions, it can be easily applied to an experiment with antiprotons1, facilitating improved precision in matter–antimatter comparisons11 and dark matter searches12,13.
ScienceNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infected cell model systems reveals differential innate immune responses

The transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells that reflects the interplay between host and virus has provided valuable insights into mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease progression. In this study, we show that SARS-CoV-2 can establish a robust infection in HEK293T cells that overexpress human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) without triggering significant host immune response. Instead, endoplasmic reticulum stress and unfolded protein response-related pathways are predominantly activated. By comparing our data with published transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2 infection in other cell lines, we found that the expression level of hACE2 directly correlates with the viral load in infected cells but not with the scale of immune responses. Only cells that express high level of endogenous hACE2 exhibit an extensive immune attack even with a low viral load. Therefore, the infection route may be critical for the extent of the immune response, thus the severity of COVID-19 disease status.
ScienceNature.com

Automated stopping criterion for spectral measurements with active learning

The automated stopping of a spectral measurement with active learning is proposed. The optimal stopping of the measurement is realised with a stopping criterion based on the upper bound of the posterior average of the generalisation error of the Gaussian process regression. It is revealed that the automated stopping criterion of the spectral measurement gives an approximated X-ray absorption spectrum with sufficient accuracy and reduced data size. The proposed method is not only a proof-of-concept of the optimal stopping problem in active learning but also the key to enhancing the efficiency of spectral measurements for high-throughput experiments in the era of materials informatics.
ScienceNature.com

Biochemical elucidation of citrate accumulation in Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 via kinetic analysis of aconitase

A unicellular cyanobacterium Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 possesses a unique tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle, wherein the intracellular citrate levels are approximately 1.5–10 times higher than the levels of other TCA cycle metabolite. Aconitase catalyses the reversible isomerisation of citrate and isocitrate. Herein, we biochemically analysed Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803 aconitase (SyAcnB), using citrate and isocitrate as the substrates. We observed that the activity of SyAcnB for citrate was highest at pH 7.7 and 45 °C and for isocitrate at pH 8.0 and 53 °C. The Km value of SyAcnB for citrate was higher than that for isocitrate under the same conditions. The Km value of SyAcnB for isocitrate was 3.6-fold higher than the reported Km values of isocitrate dehydrogenase for isocitrate. Therefore, we suggest that citrate accumulation depends on the enzyme kinetics of SyAcnB, and 2-oxoglutarate production depends on the chemical equilibrium in this cyanobacterium.
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 neutralizing antibodies provide insights into cocktail design against concerning variants

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variants, especially the global variants of concern (VOCs), could seriously dampen our efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein recognizes the host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) via its receptor-binding domain (RBD) to mediate viral entry into the cells. Several notorious mutations have been identified in the spike RBD of the VOCs. For example, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), and P.1 (Gamma) all contain the N501Y mutation, which increases the binding affinity for human ACE2 and confers higher infectivity in mice.1,2 In addition, B.1.351 and P.1 carry the K417N/E484K and K417T/E484K substitutions, respectively, which drastically alter RBD surface electrostatics and lead to immune escapes.3,4 E484K has been detected in some strains of B.1.1.7 as well. Recently, the World Health Organization classified B.1.617.2 (Delta) as the fourth global VOC, which contains the L452R and T478K double mutations in the RBD. The L452R substitution has been shown to resist some neutralizing antibodies,5,6 and is present in other SARS-CoV-2 variants besides B.1.617.2, such as B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.427/B.1.429 (Epsilon). A L452Q mutation is found in C.37 (Lambda). The functional significance of T478K remains to be understood. As this substitution also leads to an alteration in the electrostatic property of RBD, it may function as an escaping mutation to diminish the potency of some neutralizing antibodies as well.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular coupling competing with defects within insulator of the magnetic tunnel junction-based molecular spintronics devices

Nearly 70 years old dream of incorporating molecule as the device element is still challenged by competing defects in almost every experimentally tested molecular device approach. This paper focuses on the magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ) based molecular spintronics device (MTJMSD) method. An MTJMSD utilizes a tunnel barrier to ensure a robust and mass-producible physical gap between two ferromagnetic electrodes. MTJMSD approach may benefit from MTJ's industrial practices; however, the MTJMSD approach still needs to overcome additional challenges arising from the inclusion of magnetic molecules in conjunction with competing defects. Molecular device channels are covalently bonded between two ferromagnets across the insulating barrier. An insulating barrier may possess a variety of potential defects arising during the fabrication or operational phase. This paper describes an experimental and theoretical study of molecular coupling between ferromagnets in the presence of the competing coupling via an insulating tunnel barrier. We discuss the experimental observations of hillocks and pinhole-type defects producing inter-layer coupling that compete with molecular device elements. We performed theoretical simulations to encompass a wide range of competition between molecules and defects. Monte Carlo Simulation (MCS) was used for investigating the defect-induced inter-layer coupling on MTJMSD. Our research may help understand and design molecular spintronics devices utilizing various insulating spacers such as aluminum oxide (AlOx) and magnesium oxide (MgO) on a wide range of metal electrodes. This paper intends to provide practical insights for researchers intending to investigate the molecular device properties via the MTJMSD approach and do not have a background in magnetic tunnel junction fabrication.
EngineeringNature.com

Soft robotic constrictor for in vitro modeling of dynamic tissue compression

Here we present a microengineered soft-robotic in vitro platform developed by integrating a pneumatically regulated novel elastomeric actuator with primary culture of human cells. This system is capable of generating dynamic bending motion akin to the constriction of tubular organs that can exert controlled compressive forces on cultured living cells. Using this platform, we demonstrate cyclic compression of primary human endothelial cells, fibroblasts, and smooth muscle cells to show physiological changes in their morphology due to applied forces. Moreover, we present mechanically actuatable organotypic models to examine the effects of compressive forces on three-dimensional multicellular constructs designed to emulate complex tissues such as solid tumors and vascular networks. Our work provides a preliminary demonstration of how soft-robotics technology can be leveraged for in vitro modeling of complex physiological tissue microenvironment, and may enable the development of new research tools for mechanobiology and related areas.
WorldNature.com

Evidence of new intragenic HBB haplotypes model for the prediction of beta-thalassemia in the Malaysian population

This study sought to determine the potential role of HBB haplotypes to predict beta-thalassemia in the Malaysian population. A total of 543 archived samples were selected for this study. Five tagging SNPs in the beta-globin gene (HBB; NG_000007.3) were analyzed for SNP-based and haplotype association using SHEsis online software. Single-SNP-based association analysis showed three SNPs have a statistically significant association with beta-thalassemia. When Bonferroni correction was applied, four SNPs were found statistically significant with beta-thalassemia; IVS2-74T>G (padj = 0.047), IVS2-16G>C (padj = 0.017), IVS2-666C>T (padj = 0.017) and 3’UTR + 314G>A (padj = 0.002). However, 3'UTR + 233G>C did not yield a significant association with padj value = 0.076. Further investigation using combined five SNPs for haplotype association analysis revealed three susceptible haplotypes with significant p values of which, haplotypes 1-2-2-1-1 (p = 6.49 × 10−7, OR = 10.371 [3.345–32.148]), 1-2-1-1-1 (p = 0.009, OR = 1.423 [1.095–1.850] and 1-1-1-1-1 (p = 1.39 × 10−4, OR = 10.221 [2.345–44.555]). Three haplotypes showed protective effect with significant p value of which, 2-2-1-1-1 (p = 0.006, OR = 0.668 [0.500–0.893]), 1-1-2-2-1 (p = 0.013, OR = 0.357 [0.153–0.830]) and 1-1-2-1-1 (p = 0.033, OR = 0.745 [0.567–0.977]). This study has identified the potential use of intragenic polymorphic markers in the HBB gene, which were significantly associated with beta-thalassemia. Combining these five SNPs defined a new haplotype model for beta-thalassemia and further evaluation for predicting severity in beta-thalassemia.
ScienceNature.com

Looking for pathways related to COVID-19: confirmation of pathogenic mechanisms by SARS-CoV-2–host interactome

In the last months, many studies have clearly described several mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection at cell and tissue level, but the mechanisms of interaction between host and SARS-CoV-2, determining the grade of COVID-19 severity, are still unknown. We provide a network analysis on protein–protein interactions (PPI) between viral and host proteins to better identify host biological responses, induced by both whole proteome of SARS-CoV-2 and specific viral proteins. A host-virus interactome was inferred, applying an explorative algorithm (Random Walk with Restart, RWR) triggered by 28 proteins of SARS-CoV-2. The analysis of PPI allowed to estimate the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in the host cell. Interactome built around one single viral protein allowed to define a different response, underlining as ORF8 and ORF3a modulated cardiovascular diseases and pro-inflammatory pathways, respectively. Finally, the network-based approach highlighted a possible direct action of ORF3a and NS7b to enhancing Bradykinin Storm. This network-based representation of SARS-CoV-2 infection could be a framework for pathogenic evaluation of specific clinical outcomes. We identified possible host responses induced by specific proteins of SARS-CoV-2, underlining the important role of specific viral accessory proteins in pathogenic phenotypes of severe COVID-19 patients.

