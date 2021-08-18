Revere is the fastest growing city in state
Successful Census outreach effort shows 20% population increase resulting in more Federal, State, and local resources for the city. The City of Revere is now officially the fastest-growing city in Massachusetts. Yesterday municipalities throughout the United States received their 2020 Census Data – The data shows Revere outpacing other cities across the Commonwealth with their population rising more than twenty percent since the last census a decade ago. Revere’s new population is 62,186.reverejournal.com
