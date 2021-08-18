Cancel
Evidence of new intragenic HBB haplotypes model for the prediction of beta-thalassemia in the Malaysian population

By Nur-Aisyah Aziz
Nature.com
 8 days ago

This study sought to determine the potential role of HBB haplotypes to predict beta-thalassemia in the Malaysian population. A total of 543 archived samples were selected for this study. Five tagging SNPs in the beta-globin gene (HBB; NG_000007.3) were analyzed for SNP-based and haplotype association using SHEsis online software. Single-SNP-based association analysis showed three SNPs have a statistically significant association with beta-thalassemia. When Bonferroni correction was applied, four SNPs were found statistically significant with beta-thalassemia; IVS2-74T>G (padj = 0.047), IVS2-16G>C (padj = 0.017), IVS2-666C>T (padj = 0.017) and 3’UTR + 314G>A (padj = 0.002). However, 3'UTR + 233G>C did not yield a significant association with padj value = 0.076. Further investigation using combined five SNPs for haplotype association analysis revealed three susceptible haplotypes with significant p values of which, haplotypes 1-2-2-1-1 (p = 6.49 × 10−7, OR = 10.371 [3.345–32.148]), 1-2-1-1-1 (p = 0.009, OR = 1.423 [1.095–1.850] and 1-1-1-1-1 (p = 1.39 × 10−4, OR = 10.221 [2.345–44.555]). Three haplotypes showed protective effect with significant p value of which, 2-2-1-1-1 (p = 0.006, OR = 0.668 [0.500–0.893]), 1-1-2-2-1 (p = 0.013, OR = 0.357 [0.153–0.830]) and 1-1-2-1-1 (p = 0.033, OR = 0.745 [0.567–0.977]). This study has identified the potential use of intragenic polymorphic markers in the HBB gene, which were significantly associated with beta-thalassemia. Combining these five SNPs defined a new haplotype model for beta-thalassemia and further evaluation for predicting severity in beta-thalassemia.

www.nature.com

ScienceNature.com

Corneal graft rejection following COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 has affected >100 million with >2 million deaths worldwide. A number of effective mRNA-based [1] and viral vector-based vaccines [2] have been developed and deployed. However, as COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to induce strong immune responses [3], there remains a hypothetical concern whether the vaccine could increase the risk of transplant rejection in non-immunosuppressed patients. In this report, we highlight a case of acute corneal allograft rejection shortly after the administration of COVID-19 vaccine.
ScienceNature.com

Development and validation of LAMP primer sets for rapid identification of Aspergillus fumigatus carrying the cyp51A TR azole resistance gene

Infections due to triazole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus are increasingly reported worldwide and are associated with treatment failure and mortality. The principal class of azole-resistant isolates is characterized by tandem repeats of 34 bp or 46 bp within the promoter region of the cyp51A gene. Loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) is a widely used nucleic acid amplification system that is fast and specific. Here we describe a LAMP assay method to detect the 46 bp tandem repeat insertion in the cyp51A gene promoter region based on novel LAMP primer sets. It also differentiated strains with TR46 tandem repeats from those with TR34 tandem repeats. These results showed this TR46-LAMP method is specific, rapid, and provides crucial insights to develop novel antifungal therapeutic strategies against severe fungal infections due to A. fumigatus with TR46 tandem repeats.
ScienceNature.com

Pyroptosis of syncytia formed by fusion of SARS-CoV-2 spike and ACE2-expressing cells

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an infectious disease associated with systematical multi-organ failure caused by SARS-CoV-2, which mainly infects the lung and upper respiratory system1,2. Massive multinucleated syncytia are commonly observed in autopsy of severe COVID-19 patients3. It has been reported that the interaction between Spike (S) protein and ACE2 not only mediated the fusion of virus with host cells, but also multinucleated giant cells formation4,5,6,7. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms of syncytia death are poorly understood.
ScienceNature.com

Linear ubiquitin chains break blood vessel branches

You have full access to this article via your institution. New work published in Molecular Cell by Fu et al. reveals that the protein kinase ALK1 is deregulated when the enzymes assembling and disassembling Met1-ubiquitination, LUBAC and OTULIN, are inhibited or missing. This latest non-degradative role for ubiquitin impacts on Smad1/5 signaling and deregulates angiogenesis downstream of bone morphogenetic proteins, adding to the growing list of Met1-polyubiquitin-regulated cellular pathways.
ScienceNature.com

Evaluating the performance of a clinical genome sequencing program for diagnosis of rare genetic disease, seen through the lens of craniosynostosis

Genome sequencing (GS) for diagnosis of rare genetic disease is being introduced into the clinic, but the complexity of the data poses challenges for developing pipelines with high diagnostic sensitivity. We evaluated the performance of the Genomics England 100,000 Genomes Project (100kGP) panel-based pipelines, using craniosynostosis as a test disease.
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Structures of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 neutralizing antibodies provide insights into cocktail design against concerning variants

The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variants, especially the global variants of concern (VOCs), could seriously dampen our efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein recognizes the host angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) via its receptor-binding domain (RBD) to mediate viral entry into the cells. Several notorious mutations have been identified in the spike RBD of the VOCs. For example, B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), and P.1 (Gamma) all contain the N501Y mutation, which increases the binding affinity for human ACE2 and confers higher infectivity in mice.1,2 In addition, B.1.351 and P.1 carry the K417N/E484K and K417T/E484K substitutions, respectively, which drastically alter RBD surface electrostatics and lead to immune escapes.3,4 E484K has been detected in some strains of B.1.1.7 as well. Recently, the World Health Organization classified B.1.617.2 (Delta) as the fourth global VOC, which contains the L452R and T478K double mutations in the RBD. The L452R substitution has been shown to resist some neutralizing antibodies,5,6 and is present in other SARS-CoV-2 variants besides B.1.617.2, such as B.1.617.1 (Kappa) and B.1.427/B.1.429 (Epsilon). A L452Q mutation is found in C.37 (Lambda). The functional significance of T478K remains to be understood. As this substitution also leads to an alteration in the electrostatic property of RBD, it may function as an escaping mutation to diminish the potency of some neutralizing antibodies as well.
ScienceNature.com

Automated stopping criterion for spectral measurements with active learning

The automated stopping of a spectral measurement with active learning is proposed. The optimal stopping of the measurement is realised with a stopping criterion based on the upper bound of the posterior average of the generalisation error of the Gaussian process regression. It is revealed that the automated stopping criterion of the spectral measurement gives an approximated X-ray absorption spectrum with sufficient accuracy and reduced data size. The proposed method is not only a proof-of-concept of the optimal stopping problem in active learning but also the key to enhancing the efficiency of spectral measurements for high-throughput experiments in the era of materials informatics.
ScienceNature.com

Characterizing right-angled vessel in macular telangiectasia type 2 with structural optical coherence tomography

We investigated the structural findings on spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) related to the presence of right-angled vessels (RAV) in patients with macular telangiectasia (MacTel) type 2 with severity 3 in Korea. A retrospective multicenter cross-sectional study was conducted in six tertiary hospitals in Korea; the study included 116 MacTel type 2 eyes with severity 3. The SD-OCT findings were compared between eyes with RAV on fundus photography or fluorescein angiography and those without RAV. Logistic regression was performed to determine factors associated with the presence of RAV. Fifty eyes presented with RAV and 61 eyes without RAV. More eyes presented with only inner retinal (IR) cavities on SD-OCT among eyes without RAV than among those with RAV (P < 0.001). However, eyes with RAV presented with IR disorganization, outer retinal (OR) cavity, and ellipsoid zone (EZ) disruption more frequently than eyes without RAV did (all P < 0.001). These SD-OCT findings were significantly associated with the presence of RAV. The presence of RAV was closely related to IR disorganization, OR cavities, and EZ disruption on SD-OCT. These findings suggest an advanced phase of MacTel type 2.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a new method for assessing otolith function in mice using three-dimensional binocular analysis of the otolith-ocular reflex

In the interaural direction, translational linear acceleration is loaded during lateral translational movement and gravitational acceleration is loaded during lateral tilting movement. These two types of acceleration induce eye movements via two kinds of otolith-ocular reflexes to compensate for movement and maintain clear vision: horizontal eye movement during translational movement, and torsional eye movement (torsion) during tilting movement. Although the two types of acceleration cannot be discriminated, the two otolith-ocular reflexes can distinguish them effectively. In the current study, we tested whether lateral-eyed mice exhibit both of these otolith-ocular reflexes. In addition, we propose a new index for assessing the otolith-ocular reflex in mice. During lateral translational movement, mice did not show appropriate horizontal eye movement, but exhibited unnecessary vertical torsion-like eye movement that compensated for the angle between the body axis and gravito-inertial acceleration (GIA; i.e., the sum of gravity and inertial force due to movement) by interpreting GIA as gravity. Using the new index (amplitude of vertical component of eye movement)/(angle between body axis and GIA), the mouse otolith-ocular reflex can be assessed without determining whether the otolith-ocular reflex is induced during translational movement or during tilting movement.
ScienceNature.com

What colour are your eyes? Teaching the genetics of eye colour & colour vision. Edridge Green Lecture RCOphth Annual Congress Glasgow May 2019

Eye colour and colour perception are excellent examples to use when teaching genetics as they encompass not simply the basic Mendelian genetics of dominant, recessive and X-linked disorders, but also many of the new concepts such as non-allelic diseases, polygenic disease, phenocopies, genome-wide association study (GWAS), founder effects, gene-environment interaction, evolutionary drivers for variations, copy number variation, insertions deletions, methylation and gene inactivation. Beyond genetics, colour perception touches on concepts involving optics, physics, physiology and psychology and can capture the imagination of the population, as we saw with social media trend of “#the dress”. Television shows such as Game of Thrones focused attention on the eye colour of characters, as well as their Dire-wolves and Dragons. These themes in popular culture can be leveraged as tools to teach and engage everyone in genetics, which is now a key component in all eye diseases. As the explosion of data from genomics, big data and artificial intelligence transforms medicine, ophthalmologists need to be genetically literate. Genetics is relevant, not just for Inherited Retinal Diseases and congenital abnormalities but also for the leading causes of blindness: age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, myopia, diabetic retinopathy and cataract. Genetics should be part of the armamentarium of every practicing ophthalmologist. We need to ask every patient about their family history. In the near future, patients will attend eye clinics with genetic results showing they are at high risk of certain eye diseases and ophthalmologists will need to know how to screen, follow and treat these patients.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical Bayesian estimation of covariate effects on airway and alveolar nitric oxide

Exhaled breath biomarkers are an important emerging field. The fractional concentration of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is a marker of airway inflammation with clinical and epidemiological applications (e.g., air pollution health effects studies). Systems of differential equations describe FeNO—measured non-invasively at the mouth—as a function of exhalation flow rate and parameters representing airway and alveolar sources of NO in the airway. Traditionally, NO parameters have been estimated separately for each study participant (Stage I) and then related to covariates (Stage II). Statistical properties of these two-step approaches have not been investigated. In simulation studies, we evaluated finite sample properties of existing two-step methods as well as a novel Unified Hierarchical Bayesian (U-HB) model. The U-HB is a one-step estimation method developed with the goal of properly propagating uncertainty as well as increasing power and reducing type I error for estimating associations of covariates with NO parameters. We demonstrated the U-HB method in an analysis of data from the southern California Children’s Health Study relating traffic-related air pollution exposure to airway and alveolar airway inflammation.
ScienceNature.com

From complex datasets to predictive models of embryonic development

Modern studies of embryogenesis are increasingly quantitative, powered by rapid advances in imaging, sequencing and genome manipulation technologies. Deriving mechanistic insights from the complex datasets generated by these new tools requires systematic approaches for data-driven analysis of the underlying developmental processes. Here, we use data from our work on signal-dependent gene repression in the Drosophila embryo to illustrate how computational models can compactly summarize quantitative results of live imaging, chromatin immunoprecipitation and optogenetic perturbation experiments. The presented computational approach is ideally suited for integrating rapidly accumulating quantitative data and for guiding future studies of embryogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

Stochasticity in host-parasitoid models informs mechanisms regulating population dynamics

Population dynamics of host-parasitoid interactions have been traditionally studied using a discrete-time formalism starting from the classical work of Nicholson and Bailey. It is well known that differences in parasitism risk among individual hosts can stabilize the otherwise unstable equilibrium of the Nicholson-Bailey model. Here, we consider a stochastic formulation of these discrete-time models, where the host reproduction is a random variable that varies from year to year and drives fluctuations in population densities. Interestingly, our analysis reveals that there exists an optimal level of heterogeneity in parasitism risk that minimizes the extent of fluctuations in the host population density. Intuitively, low variation in parasitism risk drives large fluctuations in the host population density as the system is on the edge of stability. In contrast, high variation in parasitism risk makes the host equilibrium sensitive to the host reproduction rate, also leading to large fluctuations in the population density. Further results show that the correlation between the adult host and parasitoid densities is high for the same year, and gradually decays to zero as one considers cross-species correlations across different years. We next consider an alternative mechanism of stabilizing host-parasitoid population dynamics based on a Type III functional response, where the parasitoid attack rate accelerates with increasing host density. Intriguingly, this nonlinear functional response makes qualitatively different correlation signatures than those seen with heterogeneity in parasitism risk. In particular, a Type III functional response leads to uncorrelated adult and parasitoid densities in the same year, but high cross-species correlation across successive years. In summary, these results argue that the cross-correlation function between population densities contains signatures for uncovering mechanisms that stabilize consumer-resource population dynamics.
CancerNature.com

Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant and lethal primary brain tumor in adults accounting for about 50% of all gliomas. The only treatment available for GBM is the drug temozolomide, which unfortunately has frequent drug resistance issue. By analyzing the hub genes of GBM via weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) of the cancer genome atlas (TCGA) dataset, and using the connectivity map (CMAP) platform for drug repurposing, we found that multiple azole compounds had potential anti-GBM activity. When their anti-GBM activity was examined, however, only three benzimidazole compounds, i.e. flubendazole, mebendazole and fenbendazole, potently and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of U87 and U251 cells with IC50 values below 0.26 μM. Benzimidazoles (0.125−0.5 μM) dose-dependently suppressed DNA synthesis, cell migration and invasion, and regulated the expression of key epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers in U87 and U251 cells. Benzimidazoles treatment also dose-dependently induced the GBM cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase via the P53/P21/cyclin B1 pathway. Furthermore, the drugs triggered pyroptosis of GBM cells through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway, and might also concurrently induced mitochondria-dependent apoptosis. In a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model, administration of flubendazole (12.5, 25, and 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p, for 3 weeks) dose-dependently suppressed the tumor growth without obvious adverse effects. Taken together, our results demonstrated that benzimidazoles might be promising candidates for the treatment of GBM.
WildlifeNature.com

Proximity editing to identify RNAs in phase-separated RNA binding protein condensates

RNA binding proteins (RBPs) often phase separate RNAs into condensates to reprogram transcription and translation. Here, we find that catalytic domain of the Drosophila RNA-editing enzyme adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) carrying E488Q mutation (HyperADARcd) outperforms other RNA editing enzymes and its RBP fusion allows proximity editing of dynamically associated RNAs in phase-separated condensates, e.g., during plant immune response in this study. This method will foster our understanding of the role of the interplay between RBPs and their RNA companions in cellular reprogramming through phase separation in any organism.
SciencePhys.org

New instrument automates analysis of human plasma

In his doctoral dissertation on analytical chemistry, MSc, MSc (Tech) Evgen Multia has developed new methods for studying biomacromolecules in blood plasma, and an instrument for it with patent pending. With the new system, the nanosized molecules in the human blood stream can quickly and reliably be isolated and fractionated...

