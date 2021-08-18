Rep. Giannino announces appointment of Christopher DeFilippis as legislative aide

State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino announced the appointment of Christopher A. DeFilippis as her legislative aide. “As State Representative of the Sixteenth Suffolk District, I am thrilled to announce Christopher A. DeFilippis will be serving as my State House aide on Beacon Hill. Having earned a finance degree from Merrimack College as well as having his senior thesis archived in the college library, Chris brings both analytic and literary skills to the office of the State Representative,” said Representative Giannino (D-Revere). “I am confident that with Chris taking on this role in my office, we will continue to meet the needs and serve the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus.”