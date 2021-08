Having participated in the planning of the responsible drawdown of Iraq 12 years ago, it is heart wrenching to witness today’s chaos in Afghanistan. One moment of film captured the desperation, as thousands flooded the airport in vain attempt to escape as the Taliban was taking it over. So many have risked their lives assisting the United States in the past two decades. The sudden evacuation evokes the images of Saigon, of U.S. abandonment and the ultimate betrayal.