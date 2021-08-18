Cancel
Health

Consumer Health: Are contact lenses right for you?

arcamax.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContact Lens Health Week is Aug. 16-20, which makes this a good time to learn more about contact lenses and whether they might be right for you. An eye exam involves a series of tests to evaluate your vision and check for eye diseases. Regular eye exams can detect eye problems at their earliest stage — when they're most treatable, and might provide clues to your overall health. Eye dilation, which is part of many eye exams, causes your pupils to widen, allowing in more light and giving your health care professional a better view of the back of your eye. This may help diagnose common disease and conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, macular degeneration, retinal detachment and glaucoma.

