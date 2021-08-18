DA: Reform takes imagination and collaboration
SALEM — To Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, criminal justice reform isn't just a goal; it's a decade-long practice in response to the opioid crisis. The North Shore Chamber of Commerce hosted Blodgett at a breakfast forum Thursday morning to discuss his work addressing the opioid crisis. The event, held at the Hawthorne Hotel, was attended by regional business leaders as well as police chiefs from 11 Essex County cities and towns.www.salemnews.com
