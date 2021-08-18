La Stella, Longoria homer to back latest Webb win for Giants

Webb (6-3) won Thursday's 7-0 dispatching of the Rockies, throwing six innings and allowing three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Webb was brilliant Thursday, with more strikeouts than baserunners allowed on his way to his first scoreless start since May. No Rocky made it past second base and three double plays assisted the 24-year-old in needing only 91 pitches to get through six innings. Webb now has four straight quality starts and hasn't lost since back on May 5, improving his ERA from 5.34 to 2.96 in the 10-start stretch.