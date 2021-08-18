Erika Ettin: How to improve the world of dating apps

It’s no secret that men and women are different. I’ve been seeing that difference compounded in my clients when it comes to dating apps, like Tinder and Bumble. Men and women, regardless of orientation, use the apps in a very different manner from each other. Of course, this is a generalization, and there are exceptions to every rule. But I want to share some insights on the way people approach the dating apps, as I’ve learned from coaching clients for the last 10 years.