Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Genetics of female reproductive longevity

By Anna Kriebs
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale reproductive ageing is associated with an increased risk of certain chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, and with a decline in fertility 5–10 years before menopause. Better understanding of the biological factors that underlie female reproductive lifespan (the period between puberty and menopause) is important in order to promote healthy ageing for women and to allow women who plan to bear children to make informed decisions about pregnancy timing and the use of fertility preservation methods. A new study in Nature examines the genetic underpinnings of female reproductive longevity.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Reproductive#Menopause#Fertility#Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Why is life genetically programmed to die?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Epidemics have a way of making one wonder about death. To put it plainly, in the raw form it takes as it first rises from our hearts: Why? Why on Earth does it have to be this way?
Women's HealthNature.com

Infant mortality, poverty and reproductive justice

Infant mortality is a vital indicator of the overall health of a society. Judged by this metric, the United States (U.S.) has much room for improvement. Despite the highest health care spending of all industrialized countries,1 the U.S. ranks first in neonatal and infant as well as maternal mortality compared to the other top 10 high-income countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). At 4.0 and 5.8 deaths per 1000 live births, the U.S. neonatal and infant mortality rates are 50% higher than the other OECD nations. Even more alarming is the U.S. maternal mortality rate of 26.4 deaths/100,000 live births, over three times more than the OECD average of 8.4.1.
CancerMedical News Today

Is lung cancer genetic?

Although environmental and lifestyle factors often cause lung cancer, the disease can sometimes be genetic. Some genetic mutations that contribute to lung cancer run in families, but others do not. World Health Organization (WHO) states that lung cancer was the second most common cancer worldwide in 2020. In this year,...
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Why femtech needs to move past reproductive healthcare

When it comes to femtech, digital health has options for women concerned about fertility, pregnancy and period tracking. But there just aren’t a lot of choices for older women who need help with menopause or senior care, said Reenita Das, global client leader healthcare and life sciences at Frost & Sullivan.
HealthNature.com

Adalimumab biosimilar comparable to originator in patients with advanced Crohn’s disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of the biosimilar BI 695501 was compared with the adalimumab reference product in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in a multicentre, randomized, double-blind phase III trial (VOLTAIRE-CD). One hundred and forty-seven patients were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive either BI 695501 (n = 72) or adalimumab reference product (n = 75) 160 mg on day 1, 80 mg on day 15 and then 40 mg every 2 weeks via subcutaneous injection; those receiving the reference product switched to BI 695501 at week 24. Efficacy was similar between the two groups — at week 4, 90% in the BI 695501 group and 94% in the adalimumab reference product group had a clinical response — as was safety. Patients who switched from adalimumab reference product to BI 695501 had no reduction in efficacy or increase in adverse events and the treatment benefits were maintained after switching.
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

Omurtag named director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility

Kenan Omurtag, MD, an accomplished fertility specialist, educator and mentor, has been named director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis. His appointment became effective June 1. “Kenan has extensive clinical expertise, is...
Diseases & Treatmentshealthitanalytics.com

Addressing Cardiovascular Genetic Testing in Children

This is the first American Heart Association scientific statement guiding genetic testing of cardiovascular disease in children. Previous statements issued by the Association regarding genetic testing primarily focused on adults. According to the statement writing group, it was important to issue a pediatric-focused statement recognizing the unique challenges children and...
ScienceNature.com

Noncoding RNA mimic treats metabolic disorder

Sarah Crunkhorn ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0296-1246. Phenylketonuria (PKU) is an inherited metabolic disorder, mostly caused by mutations in the gene encoding phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH), resulting in high levels of phenylalanine (Phe) in the blood and brain, which induces a variety of symptoms including neurological deficits. Although dietary changes and the use of enzyme cofactors or enzyme replacement therapy can effectively treat PKU, PAH mutations vary among patients, affecting the severity of the phenotype and response to treatments. Writing in Science, Li et al. report that the mouse long noncoding RNA (lncRNA) Pair and its human lncRNA analogue (HULC) associate with and regulate PAH. Furthermore, HULC mimics safely improved liver PAH function and reduced blood Phe concentrations in mouse models of PKU.
Women's Healthrestorationnewsmedia.com

COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t affect reproductive system

An increasing number of pregnant patients have been hospitalized around the country, including here in eastern North Carolina, with COVID-19 complications as the delta variant spreads. The COVID-19 vaccine is one of several important steps that patients can take to reduce their risk of serious illness from the virus. To...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy