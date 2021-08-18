Genetics of female reproductive longevity
Female reproductive ageing is associated with an increased risk of certain chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes mellitus, and with a decline in fertility 5–10 years before menopause. Better understanding of the biological factors that underlie female reproductive lifespan (the period between puberty and menopause) is important in order to promote healthy ageing for women and to allow women who plan to bear children to make informed decisions about pregnancy timing and the use of fertility preservation methods. A new study in Nature examines the genetic underpinnings of female reproductive longevity.
