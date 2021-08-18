Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Rashawn Parker’s “Picanha Steaks” Earns Champion’s Title at 57th Annual Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout Contest at Iowa State Fair

kwbg.com
 7 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—Rashawn Parker of Boone took home the coveted championship crown and was named the 2021 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ during the annual cookout contest at Farm Bureau Day at the Iowa State Fair. Parker’s winning entry, Picanha steaks, a little-known cut of beef, often named sirloin cap or rump cover, impressed the judges with its robust flavor and juiciness and was voted as the championship-winning dish.

www.kwbg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
West Des Moines, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Boone, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State Fair#Iowa Agriculture#Pork Loin#Food Drink#Iowa Farm Bureau#Farm Bureau Day#The Annual#Ifbf#Iowans#Growmark Inc#Iowa Poultry Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff

CHICAGO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) on Wednesday said employees will have to pay $200 more every month for their company-sponsored healthcare plan if they choose to not be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move to add a surcharge to health insurance contributions is the latest tactic by corporate America to push employees to get the shots to fight the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is seeking a trove of documents and communications from the Trump administration, giving the White House record keepers and other agencies two weeks to turn over information on a lengthy list of prominent people in the former president’s orbit.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy