Rashawn Parker’s “Picanha Steaks” Earns Champion’s Title at 57th Annual Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout Contest at Iowa State Fair
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa—Rashawn Parker of Boone took home the coveted championship crown and was named the 2021 Iowa Farm Bureau ‘Cookout Champion’ during the annual cookout contest at Farm Bureau Day at the Iowa State Fair. Parker’s winning entry, Picanha steaks, a little-known cut of beef, often named sirloin cap or rump cover, impressed the judges with its robust flavor and juiciness and was voted as the championship-winning dish.www.kwbg.com
