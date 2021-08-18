Integral Ad Science Expands Center of Excellence in India

The Dialpad and Playvox partnership delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled workforce solution for contact centers. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its partnership with Playvox to add advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities to Dialpad Contact Center. Through an OEM partnership with Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, Dialpad Contact Center now offers real-time agent forecasting, scheduling, and quality management as part of its existing suite of workforce engagement capabilities. The addition of Playvox WEM applications, consisting of workforce management, quality assurance, learning management, gamification, real-time performance tracking, and voice of the customer in one fully integrated suite, delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled WEM solution for contact center agents.