Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Proposal to raise North Carolina marriage age to 16 gets OK

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers have finalized legislation to raise the minimum age to get married in the state from 14 or 16. The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to accept House changes to the measure, which now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for his expected signature. Children who are 16 or 17 would still be required to receive formal legal permission to marry. The age difference between the youth and their spouse could be no more than four years.

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Ap#House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Virginia State13newsnow.com

Digital Vaccine Cards: How to get them in Virginia, North Carolina

NORFOLK, Va. — In Virginia and North Carolina, there are more ways to prove your vaccination status than the physical card you received at the time of you vaccination. Vaccinated Virginians and North Carolinians can now get digital copies of their COVID-19 immunization records through online portals in the commonwealth and Tar Heel state.
Relationship AdviceMiddletown Press

NC legislators near final OK to raise minimum marriage age

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An effort to raise the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16 neared final legislative approval on Wednesday. The House voted unanimously for the measure, which also would require a 16- or 17-year-old to obtain formal legal permission to marry. And the spouses of these youths could be no more than four years older than them.
Relationship Advicechristianactionleague.org

It Looks Like the Minimum Age for Marriage is About to Be Raised

The North Carolina House passed a measure on Wednesday that raises the minimum age for marriage in the state from fourteen to sixteen. The bill, SB 35 – Max 4-Yr Age Diff to Marry Under 18, was in response to concerns that the state’s low marriage requirement had a deleterious effect on young girls and had made the state a place conducive to human trafficking.
PoliticsMiddletown Press

House OKs raising minimum age for NC juvenile court to 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The minimum age in which a child could be prosecuted in North Carolina's juvenile courts would rise from 6 to 8 in legislation approved by the House on Wednesday. The age threshold change, contained in a broader juvenile justice bill largely recommended by an advisory panel...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

North Carolina Budget Proposal Includes Rockingham, North Wilkesboro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was amongst a group of luminaries to visit North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday in advance of a vote that includes the allocation of around $50 million to motorsports in the state. Earnhardt was joined by Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith and Charlotte Motor Speedway general manager Greg...
Relationship AdviceStatesville Record & Landmark

House passes bill raising marriage age in NC

On Wednesday, the House voted unanimously to pass S35, a bill introduced by Sen. Vickie Sawyer (Iredell), Sen. Danny Britt (Robeson), and Sen. Valerie Foushee (Chatham). The bill aims to end child marriage by raising the minimum legal age for marriage in North Carolina to 16 years old. North Carolina...
Guilford County, NCHickory Daily Record

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Charlotte Observer. Aug. 10, 2021. Editorial: A redacted audit report demonstrates again UNC’s lack of transparency. The University of North Carolina was the first public university to open, but it’s too often not open with the public. That lack of transparency explains, at least in part, why UNC at Chapel...
Colorado StatePosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Sergeant Turns Retirement Into Marriage Proposal

Who doesn't love a good love story - especially when that love story involves two special people who have both served the State of Colorado?. A moment that was solely supposed to mark the end of a sergeant's line of duty with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office turned into a moment of new beginnings for that same sergeant... and his girlfriend, too.
PoliticsMiddletown Press

Bill raising juvenile prosecution age in NC gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature agreed on Tuesday that only children 8 and older can be prosecuted in the state's juvenile courts — up from the current age of 6. The bill, which the Senate approved unanimously after the House made significant changes last week, would end...
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Broad N.C. police reform measure gets final legislative OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature has finalized a police reform bill designed to get rid of undisciplined officers at North Carolina law enforcement agencies while emphasizing mental health assistance for others. The Senate gave unanimous approval on Tuesday to changes made by the House, where only two...
Corolla, NCpublicradioeast.org

Public Comments Sought On North Carolina’s First Proposed Offshore Wind Project

A series of virtual meetings are underway after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) initiated an environmental review of the first proposed wind energy project off the North Carolina coast. BOEM filed a Notice of Intent on July 30 to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Project. The Construction and Operations Plan (COP), submitted by Kitty Hawk, LLC, proposes the construction of up to 69 wind turbine generators in the Kitty Hawk Offshore Wind Lease Area located about 27 miles east of Corolla, NC. The project would also include an offshore substation, inter-array cables, and two transmission cables. Export cables from the offshore site would connect to the onshore electric grid in Virginia Beach and could eventually supply power to Virginia. Construction could begin in 2024. If approved, BOEM said in a news release that the project would contribute toward the state’s goal of developing 2.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 8 gigawatts by 2040. North Carolina could also benefit economically during construction and throughout the project’s lifetime.
EducationBismarck Tribune

Feds OK North Dakota plan for school pandemic aid; state getting $305 million

The federal Education Department on Thursday said it has approved North Dakota's plan to use federal coronavirus relief aid for schools. The state's plan details how it will use the money to maintain safe schools and expand opportunities for students, particularly those most impacted by the pandemic. North Dakota is...
Mississippi Statemarijuanamoment.net

Mississippi Lawmakers ‘Very Close’ To Deal On Medical Marijuana Bill, Negotiators Say

A draft bill to legalize medical cannabis in Mississippi could be taken up a special session in the legislature this month. The lead Senate and House negotiators working on a Mississippi medical marijuana program to replace the one shot down by the state Supreme Court say they’re close to having a draft that could prompt a special legislative session, as early as this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy