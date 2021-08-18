Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amsterdam, NY

Paul Guttenberg

Leader-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Guttenberg passed away after a brief illness on August 16, 2021. Paul was born in New York City on January 4, 1927. He was the son of H. Morton and Pearl Rauch Guttenberg. They moved to Amsterdam, NY where Paul attended Amsterdam Public Schools and graduated from Wilbur Lynch High School. After one year as an undergraduate at Union College, his education was interrupted prior to his 18th birthday when he enlisted in the US Navy and was further assigned to the US Marines. After a 2-year stint in the Marines, he returned to Union to complete his formal education graduating with dual degrees in organic chemistry and psychology.

www.leaderherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Broadalbin, NY
State
Vermont State
City
Johnstown, NY
Amsterdam, NY
Obituaries
City
Amsterdam, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Marines#Paul Will#Wilbur Lynch High School#Union College#The Us Navy#Fmcc Foundation#Ny 12095
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

House passes John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on party lines

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House on Tuesday, with the 219-212 vote going along party lines. The bill, named after the late Georgia representative, would restore a provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court. It would require certain jurisdictions with a history of racial discrimination in voting to receive approval, known as preclearance, from the Justice Department before making changes to their voting rules.

Comments / 0

Community Policy