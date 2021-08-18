Paul Guttenberg passed away after a brief illness on August 16, 2021. Paul was born in New York City on January 4, 1927. He was the son of H. Morton and Pearl Rauch Guttenberg. They moved to Amsterdam, NY where Paul attended Amsterdam Public Schools and graduated from Wilbur Lynch High School. After one year as an undergraduate at Union College, his education was interrupted prior to his 18th birthday when he enlisted in the US Navy and was further assigned to the US Marines. After a 2-year stint in the Marines, he returned to Union to complete his formal education graduating with dual degrees in organic chemistry and psychology.