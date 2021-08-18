Cancel
Europe’s Leading Information Security Analyst Firm Recognizes OneSpan As An Overall Leader For Fraud Reduction Technologies

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

OneSpan excels in product, innovation and market categories in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms. OneSpan the global leader in digital banking security and e-signatures, announced that it has been named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole report Leadership Compass for Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms. The report ranks OneSpan alongside IBM, Experian and Transmit Security, and compliments OneSpan’s remote identity proofing technology and innovation in collecting and analyzing large amounts of data to reduce fraud.

aithority.com

