Aspen Snowmass Implements Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service Across Resorts
World-class Ski Resort, Aspen Snowmass, Deploys Agilysys Contactless F&B Ordering/Payment To Promote Social Distancing And Provide A Safe And Healthy F&B Experience For Staff And Guests Alike. Agilysys, Inc. a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced that Aspen Snowmass has expanded...aithority.com
Comments / 0