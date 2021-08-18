Aspen Snowmass Implements Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service Across Resorts

As New York's open-loop transit payments upgrade nears completion, the project's leadership is considering how to promote it for commerce. Transit systems are common testing grounds for new payment systems, since they require fast and secure validation at turnstiles and also feed riders into a network of merchants both within the system and above ground. The transition from closed-loop systems, like the stored-value Metrocard, to open-loop systems, like the new OMNY, creates a foundation for many other services to be built on top after the rider has enrolled.