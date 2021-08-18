Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Aspen Snowmass Implements Agilysys IG OnDemand For Contactless Food & Beverage Ordering & Payment Self-Service Across Resorts

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

World-class Ski Resort, Aspen Snowmass, Deploys Agilysys Contactless F&B Ordering/Payment To Promote Social Distancing And Provide A Safe And Healthy F&B Experience For Staff And Guests Alike. Agilysys, Inc. a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced that Aspen Snowmass has expanded...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Beverage#Self Service#Saas#Aspen Snowmass#Infogenesis#F B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
IndustryTravelPulse

Delta Upgrading In-Flight Food, Beverage Service

Delta Air Lines announced it would upgrade its in-flight food and beverage service again with the addition of Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and American classics from New York’s Union Square Events (USE). Starting next month, Delta One and First Class passengers on select coast-to-coast flights in the United...
Lifestylesnowbrains.com

Aspen Snowmass, CO, to Charge Uphill Skiers Next Season

Aspen Skiing Co. revealed their pass options for the upcoming season yesterday, which included the announcement that they will be charging customers to ski uphill. The pass will cost $69 for the season, and anybody wishing to power themselves uphill (skinning, snowshoeing, or walking) at any of the resort’s four mountains will be required to purchase it. Premier passholders will get the pass included with their purchase.
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

Biometric Authentication, Contactless Payments, Digital Commerce Adoption Continues to Rise in Post COVID Environment: Report

Recently published a whitepaper titled, “Cash is No Longer King: How Contactless Payments are Becoming the Norm.”. The paper from Juniper Research notes that bricks-and-mortar retailers are now “under pressure” to provide increasingly “frictionless” shopping experiences. Consumers have started expecting quick, secured, and frictionless payments “outside the retail sphere too; such as for travel,” the report reveals.
IndustryLodging

Charlestowne Hotels to Add Six New Food and Beverage Concepts in 2021

CHARLESTON—Charlestowne Hotels, a full-service hospitality management company, is debuting six new concepts this year, including the company’s first standalone bar and restaurant. Four hotel restaurant concepts have already opened and two more will open in 2021. Since January, Charlestowne has opened four successful hotel boof and beverage operations, including Anvil...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Cocoa Market To Grow In Food & Beverage Industry As A Pervasive Flavor

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cocoa market garnered $12.87 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $15.50 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.
Food & DrinksKOLO TV Reno

Drank online beverage ordering service

Smoke will drift back into the area during the day on Friday, as wind becomes westerly. Expect smoke and haze to persist through the weekend and likely into next week. Temperatures will stay on the cool side of average through the weekend, with hotter weather next week. -Jeff.
Public Healthmychamplainvalley.com

National Park Service implements mask requirement across the country

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – The National Park Service is now requiring visitors, employees, and contractors to wear a mask inside all NPS buildings and in crowded outdoor spaces — regardless of vaccination status or community transmission levels — following the latest guidance from the CDC. “Visitors to national parks are coming...
New York City, NYAmerican Banker

NYC transit agency builds new strategy around contactless payments

As New York's open-loop transit payments upgrade nears completion, the project's leadership is considering how to promote it for commerce. Transit systems are common testing grounds for new payment systems, since they require fast and secure validation at turnstiles and also feed riders into a network of merchants both within the system and above ground. The transition from closed-loop systems, like the stored-value Metrocard, to open-loop systems, like the new OMNY, creates a foundation for many other services to be built on top after the rider has enrolled.
Kankakee, ILkcc.edu

Food Service offers mobile ordering

KCC's Food Service now offers online ordering. Customers can skip the line by ordering online and picking up your food/beverages in the cafeteria. For details and to start your order - go to https://kcc-cafe.square.site.
Hair CarePosted by
pymnts

Janet St. Paul Studio On How Seamless Booking, Contactless Payments Can Engineer Digital-First Consumers' Loyalty

The events of the past year fundamentally changed the way consumers visit salons or similar businesses. Thirty percent of the industry shut its doors nationwide due to the pandemic’s impacts, according to Janet St. Paul, owner of Austin, Texas-based hair salon Janet St. Paul Studio. Consumers are scheduling hair and beauty maintenance less frequently because of these closures as well as financial worries, so every part of the customer journey, from booking to payment, must be seamless for the continued success of salons. St. Paul implemented digital booking solutions and contactless payment tools to ease any potential friction points.
Traffictechwire.net

Contactless Payment Gains Across State Transit

Paying the fare on a number of California transit buses and trains is as easy as grabbing a coffee from Starbucks. Fares on the Clean Air Express, a commuter service traveling up and down Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, can now be paid by simply tapping a credit or debit card on the reader as riders board.
Cell PhonesLas Vegas Herald

Mobile Contactless Payments Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Heartland Payment Systems, Oberthur Technologies, Ingenico Group

Mobile contactless payment applications have made it simpler for customers to book services or buy products because they provide two highly convenient choices, including digital payment and online ordering. RFID refers to Radio Frequency Identification which is mostly used for reading electronic tags that contains important data or information. The radio frequency identification method can easily support smartphones and other mobile devices for making secure payments. Because of many technological advances, various mobile applications have accomplished to offer users with a convenient online experience.
Businessaithority.com

Dialpad And Playvox Partner To Optimize Agent And Customer Experience Through Dialpad Contact Center

The Dialpad and Playvox partnership delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled workforce solution for contact centers. Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced its partnership with Playvox to add advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities to Dialpad Contact Center. Through an OEM partnership with Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, Dialpad Contact Center now offers real-time agent forecasting, scheduling, and quality management as part of its existing suite of workforce engagement capabilities. The addition of Playvox WEM applications, consisting of workforce management, quality assurance, learning management, gamification, real-time performance tracking, and voice of the customer in one fully integrated suite, delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled WEM solution for contact center agents.
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Dairy Queen so desperate for employees they’re offering $2,400 to new hires - but people are skeptical

In an attempt to draw in new employees, businesses across the U.S. are offering incentives to fight against the shortage of workers. In a TikTok that has racked up half a million views, @randa_lauryn’s viral clip shows an American fast-food chain advertising a substantial bonus – simply for signing up. The Dairy Queen sign claims to offer $2,400 to new starters. ‘Now hiring – $2400 sign-up bonus’, the ad read. Naturally, fellow TikTokers were sceptical about the offer and took to the comments to share their confusion and theories. There were many doubts about the chances of receiving the...
LifestyleTimes Union

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort Welcomes New Food & Beverage Leadership Team, 95 Years of Combined F&B Experience to Boost Award-Winning Outlets

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants and VIP experiences at the nationally recognized property. D'IBERVILLE, Miss. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

By Offering Contactless Payments, Salons Go A Cut Above

The United States beauty industry raked in more than $62 billion in sales in 2019, but the largely brick-and-mortar retail space was badly affected by the global pandemic. Many beauty services — such as haircuts, nail or skincare treatments — require close,. in-person contact that was strongly discouraged during much...
IndustryGreenBiz

A growing appetite for disruption among food and beverage investors

It’s hard not to pay attention to the rise of alternative meat and dairy products after witnessing the market response to Beyond Meat’s 2019 initial public offering, which saw a 163 percent surge upon trading and the biggest gain for any large U.S. IPO since 2000. More recently, Oatly’s IPO fetched an initial valuation of $10 billion in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy