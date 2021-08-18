Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Crystal Palace 'have £5m bid for Will Hughes rejected' in blow to Patrick Vieira's hopes of bolstering his midfield... and the club 'are REFUSING to offer Watford more' despite new boss's pleas for backing

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Palace have reportedly had a £5million bid for Will Hughes rejected by Watford in a blow to Patrick Vieira's hopes of bolstering his midfield engine room. Vieira is still keen to bring Hughes to Selhurst Park but the Eagles are refusing to spend a penny more to secure his services.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Will Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#New Boss#Crystal Palace#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Crystal Palace season preview: Patrick Vieira leads Eagles into new era

In his final season as the club’s manager, Roy Hodgson once again steered an ageing Crystal Palace squad to safety, finishing a comfortable 16 points clear of the relegation zone. The veteran coach’s tactics often drew criticism for their conservative nature, while the club remain reliant on the individual brilliance of Wilfried Zaha, but there can be no disputing that Hodgson has left Palace with a great platform for the club’s long-awaited revamp. Eberechi Eze, the club’s major new signing, impressed in patches and Christian Benteke was one of few senior players to earn a new contract thanks to his 10 Premier League goals.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira happy adding Derry to coaching staff

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has added Shaun Derry to his coaching staff. Derry has joined the first-team coaching staff, with former Under-18s manager Paddy McCarthy taking over the Under-23s. The Under-18s will be led by former player and Under-16s Head Coach Rob Quinn. Vieira said today: “I really wanted...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace move for Watford midfielder Will Hughes

Crystal Palace are moving for Watford midfielder Will Hughes. The Daily Mail says the 26-year old has turned down the offer of a new contract at Vicarage Road and as a result has been left out of the first-team plans. He has been training with the club's U23s. Palace want...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ruthless Chelsea punish Crystal Palace’s nervous first steps into new era

Under the constant serenade of “Champions of Europe”, Chelsea’s season begins to a tune of utter certainty. This may be a club defined by the demands of its short-term memory, with a new season bringing a clean slate, unrelenting expectation and an insatiable appetite for silverware. But for the returning supporters at Stamford Bridge, this lopsided victory against Crystal Palace was a chance to revel in the summer’s pent-up ecstasy and prolong the jubilant atmosphere of a procession.In truth, a scoreline of 3-0 could hardly do justice to the nature of Thomas Tuchel’s side’s dominance, with both the matter and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Vieira warns Crystal Palace board: We need more players

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is confident Joachim Andersen will be stronger for yesterday's debut. The Dane featured in last night's defeat at Chelsea. Vieira said, "Joachim Andersen is comfortable on the ball, can find passes between the lines and can drive it deep. Christian Benteke comes in and holds the ball well, and it is two players who will give us a lot.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira says Rak-Sakyi deserved Prem debut

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he'll continue playing youngsters after defeat at Chelsea. Vieira confirmed that he intends to continue using the Academy prospects who made his squad today, saying “giving opportunity to young players is part of the DNA of the football club." One player he was able...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford: Patrick Vieira draws first home game

Patrick Vieira has his first points on the board as Crystal Palace manager after his side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brentford at Selhurst Park. There was a raucous reception for the new manager ahead of the game, and the Palace players responded brightly to the welcome as the impressive Conor Gallagher hit the woodwork inside seven minutes.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley to go head-to-head with Crystal Palace in pursuit of Watford's £5m-rated Will Hughes with Premier League duo seeking midfield additions before the end of the window

Burnley are rivalling Crystal Palace in the battle for midfielder Will Hughes. The Watford star could be available in a cut-price deal - potentially as little as £5million. The 26-year-old is going cheaper than expected due to the fact his contract at Vicarage Road expires at the end of the season.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Conor Gallagher chose Palace loan for chance to learn from Patrick Vieira

Conor Gallagher has admitted the prospect of learning from Patrick Vieira convinced him to join Crystal Palace ahead of Leeds this season. The Chelsea loanee made his Eagles debut in Saturday’s stalemate with Brentford after he was ineligible to feature in his new team’s Premier League opener against his parent club last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy