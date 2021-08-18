Crystal Palace 'have £5m bid for Will Hughes rejected' in blow to Patrick Vieira's hopes of bolstering his midfield... and the club 'are REFUSING to offer Watford more' despite new boss's pleas for backing

In his final season as the club’s manager, Roy Hodgson once again steered an ageing Crystal Palace squad to safety, finishing a comfortable 16 points clear of the relegation zone. The veteran coach’s tactics often drew criticism for their conservative nature, while the club remain reliant on the individual brilliance of Wilfried Zaha, but there can be no disputing that Hodgson has left Palace with a great platform for the club’s long-awaited revamp. Eberechi Eze, the club’s major new signing, impressed in patches and Christian Benteke was one of few senior players to earn a new contract thanks to his 10 Premier League goals.