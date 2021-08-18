Cancel
Allen County, IN

Aug. 18 - 'Long COVID' in prime-age workers could have devastating effects on economy, health workers say

By LISA ESQUIVEL LONG llong@kpcmedia.com
fwbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs several Allen County health officials held a webinar on “COVID-19: Variants, Vaccines, and the Path Forward,” news broke that Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry had tested positive for the disease. It was a reminder that even those fully vaccinated can suffer the mild symptoms that Henry reported he was feeling. His fully vaccinated wife, Cindy, also tested positive.

www.fwbusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

