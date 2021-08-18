First Alert Forecast: tropics stay active, indirect impacts likely
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! After bringing spotty to numerous downpours to the Carolinas Tuesday, the remnants of Fred will slog through the Mid-Atlantic Region Wednesday. The Cape Fear Region will remain under a very humid atmosphere Wednesday - an environment that will readily convert intervals of steamy sunshine into scattered showers and locally heavy storms. Expect temperatures in the 80s in the air and the surf; the rip current risk remains moderate.www.wect.com
