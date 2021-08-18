Cancel
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion gets its Assassin’s Creed crossover next week

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft has detailed the contents of Watch Dogs: Legion‘s next update, which will include its crossover with stablemate series, Assassin’s Creed. Owners of the game’s Season Pass will be able to play as Assassin’s Brotherhood member Darcy from August 24. She’ll also come with a couple of story missions and world events bringing the world of Assassin’s Creed into the hi-tech universe of Watch Dogs. Including, of course, her hidden blade which she can use in the main game or online.

