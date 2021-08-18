Watch Dogs: Legion gets its Assassin’s Creed crossover next week
Ubisoft has detailed the contents of Watch Dogs: Legion‘s next update, which will include its crossover with stablemate series, Assassin’s Creed. Owners of the game’s Season Pass will be able to play as Assassin’s Brotherhood member Darcy from August 24. She’ll also come with a couple of story missions and world events bringing the world of Assassin’s Creed into the hi-tech universe of Watch Dogs. Including, of course, her hidden blade which she can use in the main game or online.www.videogamer.com
