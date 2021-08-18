Masks will be optional as Exira-EHK students and staff return to learn

(Elk Horn) A return to learn plan was approved by the Exira-EHK School Board this week.

The plan has been sent out to parents and was discussed on Monday night by the school board. Superintendent Trevor Miller says, “Masks are optional for students, staff, and visitors. If someone wants to wear it they have every right to. We’ll make sure that we work as a staff with students bullying will not be allowed. There won’t be any harassing of students that want to or don’t want to. It’s everybody’s choice.”

There will be no remote learning option. “We’re 100% in person. We’re not offering an online option this year.” Miller says, “We only had three or four students last year at the end of the year that were doing it. We’re 100% in person.”

Mitigation procedures with cleaning and hand sanitizer will continue. Masks on busses will follow the state law and be optional.

In other news, the board approved a bid for a new school bus from International for $103,000. The district has a Volkswagen grant for $23,000 can be applied to the purchase price.